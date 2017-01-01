Prihlásenie
News

Focus poll: Danko most likeable politician, Kotleba the least First case of bird flu in Slovakia

International

Javorčík proud of Presidency’s trade achievements Fico, Kiska, send condolences over air crash

Business

Bratislava-Schwechat oil pipeline might be not built Firms do not trust payment morals of clients

Culture & lifestyle

Poll: People love Christmas, hate commercialisation and stress Foreigners: Events in Bratislava

Silvester in Bratislava will be smart

This year the New Year’s Eve festivities will be centralised on Hviezdoslavovo Square.

News

Slovakia celebrated Christmas

THE PERIOD around the winter solstice has long been an occasion for celebration in Slovakia. Even in pre-Christian times, events and feasts were held to mark the end of each year. There were several reasons for…

Culture & lifestyle

Slovak Christmas traditions undergoing plastic surgery

In the midst of the Christmas shopping rush on a recent afternoon at a well-known department store in Bratislava, a swarm of young couples circled a display of artificial Christmas trees.
"We won't have to clean…

Culture & lifestyle

2016 top stories: Is kissing with Slovaks really a challenge?

Foreigners in Slovakia do not always have it easy. And Slovak people may not be as poor as they claim. Peter Sagan and Donald Trump also feature among The Slovak Spectator’s most popular stories in 2016.

International

Politicians comment on Slovak EU Presidency

The presidency winds up on December 31; some Slovak politicians are now summing up the past six months.

ADVERTORIAL

Even an employee is capable of "ravaging" firm

Employers and their CEOs may face a number of risks associated with illegal conduct of an employee.

Sport

Velez-Zuzulová second in World Cup race in Semmering

At the place she first won a World Cup race in 2012, at the Austrian resort of Semmering, Slovak skier Veronika Velez-Zuzulová came in second.

Culture & lifestyle

UPDATED: Foreigners: Events around Slovakia

Tips for performances and other events in the Slovak regions between December 30 and January 8, including New Year’s concerts, parties, exhibitions, etc.

Culture & lifestyle

Amateur pyrotechnics prohibited in Bratislava, also on New Year’s Eve

While it is possible to buy amateur pyrotechnics, people using them risk a fine in the capital.

Culture & lifestyle

Waving old year farewell, welcoming 2017

Unlike the three days of Christmas, of which especially the first two are more low-key and family occasions, New Year’s Eve means going out, socialising and enjoying memorable parties.

News

At first blush, Slovaks can appear to be unfriendly.

Slovaks? Actually, say foreigners, they’re not so bad

Guide to foreigners' experiences should help newcomers settle.

Parliament to elect new ombudsman

The term of incumbent ombudswoman, Jana Dubovcová, will expire on March 28.

Ombudswoman Jana Dubovcová

MPs passed 59 laws since the March election

They have preferred draft bills proposed by the cabinet.

The launching parliamentary session on March 23.

Business

Slovakia Chips in store.

Traditional brands remain attractive

Slovak brands want to be closer to customers through innovations and high quality products.

New competition on ferry to be announced in January

The conditions should be more transparent than they are now.

Blog: Middle class in Slovakia has higher burden than in Austria

Changes in corporate taxes and social security contributions from January 1, 2017.

Opinion

Most Slovaks own the property they live in.

Time to recalibrate?

The idea that Slovakia is not a rich country is deeply ingrained in the Slovak psyche. But is it true?

How to find out what worries us?

To see what worries Americans the most, look at how they interpret images from Europe, and vice versa.

Simple wishes in complicated times

The rage, the disappointment and the fear linger. How are we to cope with them in the new year?

International

Headquarters of Europol in Hague, Netherlands.

Slovak among most wanted criminals in Europe

The list of most wanted criminals consists of more than 50 murderers, kidnappers, terrorists, drug dealers and so on.

30 foreigners without residence permit, banished after police check

13 foreigners without a Slovak residence permit came from Serbia, 11 from the Ukraine, three from Bosnia Herzegovina, two from Armenia and one from Turkey.

Illustration stock photo

Kiska: The attack in Germany was not an accident

He also sent his sympathies to the bereaved.

Two women mourn beside candles in Berlin, Germany, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market nearby and killed several people.

Culture & lifestyle

These are the most popular names in Slovakia for babies

The most popular names for babies in 2016 are Ema and Jakub, same as last year.

“Facebook” is the most searched word

Among the jumpers are ice hockey championship or Marian Kotleba.

Google has enhanced its maps of Slovakia.

Outdoor swimmers braved the ice-cold Váh on St. Stephen's Day

The traditional swim took place in water of 2.5 degrees Celcius.

Polar Bears enter the Váh River in Piešťany.

Sport

Petra Vlhová (l) and Veronika Velez-Zuzulová (r)

Slovak ski representatives get unpleasant present

The problem pertains to a disagreement over signing the document that sets the statute of a representative.

Sagan beats Brexit and Trump

2016 was a year of exceptional sporting success for Slovakia.

Sagan won in Plumelec at European Championship.

Race walker Tóth is athlete of the year

Famous cyclist Peter Sagan is second.

Race walker Matej Tóth