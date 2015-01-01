Prihlásenie
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Spectator on facebook

News

Former judge appeals suspended sentence for bribery New case of bird flu located in Chmeľov, near Prešov

International

British Queen awards Slovak honorary consul in New Zealand Soldiers likely to leave for mission in Latvia

Business

Slovaks invest massively in new cars Supermarket promoting local food expands

Culture & lifestyle

Time capsule placed in Handlová church Poll: Slovaks‘ New Year Resolutions

Prices in Slovakia grow again, after three years

Consumer prices in Slovakia have recorded a year-on-year growth again, after three years. Though they have increased only modestly now, the last time they showed an annualised growth was in December 2013.

Sport

Svitko would like to forget this years’ Rally Dakar

One of Slovak motorbike racer participating in the 2017 Rally Dakar, Štefan Svitko, says he has never prepared better for the South American extreme rally. However, the man who placed second last year sees the…

News

New rules could help fight extremism more effectively

People today have the feeling that they can write whatever they like on online platforms without punishment, but this is due to the imperfect application of the law, says analyst.

News

After heavy snowfall, electricity emergency, flood risk hits Slovakia

Winter showed its fiercest, most dangerous side in Slovakia last week. Freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall, and avalanches came to the most of the country and now floods caused by melting snow are now expected.

Opinion

Looking back at the Obama presidency

In spite of accomplishments, many challenges remain.

Culture & lifestyle

Snow Nativity in High TatrasPhoto

Near Rainer’s Cottage in the High Tatras stands a Nativity scene made from snow.

Business

Video on demand services bring more competitiveness to Slovak market

Amazon Video and Netflix compete with each other but do not threaten traditional broadcasters.

Opinion

Blog: How/where are you, doctor?

Not only higher salaries motivate doctors to move abroad. Many are pushed away by the mentality in the Slovak healthcare where being an active and progressive doctor is not always welcome.

Business

RegioJet scraps its IC trains

The state will become the only IC train operator on the Bratislava-Košice route, despite predicted losses.

News

Temperatures hit record lows in Slovakia

The arctic winter brought temperatures below 30 Celsius degrees, complications in transport and the threat of avalanches.

Quote of the week

“The corruption in top posts cannot be prosecuted as there is none.”

Interior Minister Robert Kaliňák

MP Mizík scolds president for awarding Jews

Prosecutor's office and police to investigate MP Stanislav Mizík of the far right parliament party ĽSNS.

Far-right ĽSNS MP Stanislav Mizík

Business

Illustrative stock photo

Shops may be closed on public holidays

People working in retail should have 15.5 days off if the bill is passed.

The strike of PPS Group ends

While the last meeting on Thursday shall bring an ultimate conclusion, it seems that a compromise on salaries will bring an end to the PPS Group Detva’s strike.

The strike at PPS Group Detva started on January 9.

Industrial production grew in November, construction output continued falling

The Slovak industrial production grew further in November, despite missing growth in the automotive industry; while the construction sector grew as well, it keeps falling year-on-year, according to an analyst.

Illustrative stock photo

Opinion

You cannot prosecute corruption if it does not exist, says Minister Kaliňák.

No corruption, no problem

The interior minister says there is no corruption in the highest places in Slovakia. How could citizens not feel offended by his words?

2017: Kaliňák loses his job but keeps his 1990-style haircut

It would be a shame to start the New Year with an entirely negative outlook, so here are some positive predictions.

Interior Minister Robert Kaliňák

How to find out what worries us?

To see what worries Americans the most, look at how they interpret images from Europe, and vice versa.

International

Richard Fetyko

Fetyko: We think Slovakia is worse than other countries but it’s not true

Richard Fetyko left for the USA on a one-year school exchange but then ultimately stayed for 22 years. He worked in the financial sector – first in Oklahoma, then Texas, and later on Wall Street.

EU presidency seen as a success

Slovakia’s first-ever EU presidency took place in unprecedented and turbulent times. Slovakia managed well, although some programme points remain unfulfilled.

the Slovak EU Council Presidency

Slovak finance minister to reportedly lead top Eurogroup post

Would be an honour, but he does not want to be part of speculations.

Finance Minister Peter Kažimír

Culture & lifestyle

Slovakia is the best country for book lovers

Slovakia has the biggest number of libraries per citizen, according to University of New York research.

Foreigners: Events around Slovakia

Tips for performances and other events in the Slovak regions between January 13 and January 22, including a planetarium visit, an Indian evening, a lot of classical, rock and folk music, exhibitions and more.

DŠT: The Purification

Navigation on Danube suspended due to ice floes

Navigation halted on the evening of January 11 from Bratislava to the Hungarian border.

Icebreaker Breno in Bratislava

Sport

Štefan Svitko in Dakar Rally, January 6.

Svitko got lost, Jakeš injured and gave up Dakar rally

A broken arm and faulty navigation have ended the dreams of two Slovak bikers, although in different ways.

Lightning strikes Slovak motorcyclist in Dakar Rally

Despite injury Jakeš finishes stage.

Ivan Jakeš

Banská Bystrica takes over baton of City of Sport from Košice

Banská Bystrica heads into 2017 as a European City of Sport, encouraged by Košice's success.

Epiphany Run 2015, Košice.