Consumer prices in Slovakia have recorded a year-on-year growth again, after three years. Though they have increased only modestly now, the last time they showed an annualised growth was in December 2013.
One of Slovak motorbike racer participating in the 2017 Rally Dakar, Štefan Svitko, says he has never prepared better for the South American extreme rally. However, the man who placed second last year sees the…
People today have the feeling that they can write whatever they like on online platforms without punishment, but this is due to the imperfect application of the law, says analyst.
Winter showed its fiercest, most dangerous side in Slovakia last week. Freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall, and avalanches came to the most of the country and now floods caused by melting snow are now expected.
In spite of accomplishments, many challenges remain.
Near Rainer’s Cottage in the High Tatras stands a Nativity scene made from snow.
Amazon Video and Netflix compete with each other but do not threaten traditional broadcasters.
Not only higher salaries motivate doctors to move abroad. Many are pushed away by the mentality in the Slovak healthcare where being an active and progressive doctor is not always welcome.
The state will become the only IC train operator on the Bratislava-Košice route, despite predicted losses.
The arctic winter brought temperatures below 30 Celsius degrees, complications in transport and the threat of avalanches.
“The corruption in top posts cannot be prosecuted as there is none.”
Prosecutor's office and police to investigate MP Stanislav Mizík of the far right parliament party ĽSNS.
People working in retail should have 15.5 days off if the bill is passed.
While the last meeting on Thursday shall bring an ultimate conclusion, it seems that a compromise on salaries will bring an end to the PPS Group Detva’s strike.
The Slovak industrial production grew further in November, despite missing growth in the automotive industry; while the construction sector grew as well, it keeps falling year-on-year, according to an analyst.
The interior minister says there is no corruption in the highest places in Slovakia. How could citizens not feel offended by his words?
It would be a shame to start the New Year with an entirely negative outlook, so here are some positive predictions.
To see what worries Americans the most, look at how they interpret images from Europe, and vice versa.
Richard Fetyko left for the USA on a one-year school exchange but then ultimately stayed for 22 years. He worked in the financial sector – first in Oklahoma, then Texas, and later on Wall Street.
Slovakia’s first-ever EU presidency took place in unprecedented and turbulent times. Slovakia managed well, although some programme points remain unfulfilled.
Would be an honour, but he does not want to be part of speculations.
Slovakia has the biggest number of libraries per citizen, according to University of New York research.
Tips for performances and other events in the Slovak regions between January 13 and January 22, including a planetarium visit, an Indian evening, a lot of classical, rock and folk music, exhibitions and more.
Navigation halted on the evening of January 11 from Bratislava to the Hungarian border.
A broken arm and faulty navigation have ended the dreams of two Slovak bikers, although in different ways.
Despite injury Jakeš finishes stage.
Banská Bystrica heads into 2017 as a European City of Sport, encouraged by Košice's success.