This year the New Year’s Eve festivities will be centralised on Hviezdoslavovo Square.
THE PERIOD around the winter solstice has long been an occasion for celebration in Slovakia. Even in pre-Christian times, events and feasts were held to mark the end of each year. There were several reasons for…
In the midst of the Christmas shopping rush on a recent afternoon at a well-known department store in Bratislava, a swarm of young couples circled a display of artificial Christmas trees.
"We won't have to clean…
Foreigners in Slovakia do not always have it easy. And Slovak people may not be as poor as they claim. Peter Sagan and Donald Trump also feature among The Slovak Spectator’s most popular stories in 2016.
The presidency winds up on December 31; some Slovak politicians are now summing up the past six months.
Employers and their CEOs may face a number of risks associated with illegal conduct of an employee.
At the place she first won a World Cup race in 2012, at the Austrian resort of Semmering, Slovak skier Veronika Velez-Zuzulová came in second.
Tips for performances and other events in the Slovak regions between December 30 and January 8, including New Year’s concerts, parties, exhibitions, etc.
While it is possible to buy amateur pyrotechnics, people using them risk a fine in the capital.
Unlike the three days of Christmas, of which especially the first two are more low-key and family occasions, New Year’s Eve means going out, socialising and enjoying memorable parties.
Guide to foreigners' experiences should help newcomers settle.
The term of incumbent ombudswoman, Jana Dubovcová, will expire on March 28.
They have preferred draft bills proposed by the cabinet.
Slovak brands want to be closer to customers through innovations and high quality products.
The conditions should be more transparent than they are now.
Changes in corporate taxes and social security contributions from January 1, 2017.
The idea that Slovakia is not a rich country is deeply ingrained in the Slovak psyche. But is it true?
To see what worries Americans the most, look at how they interpret images from Europe, and vice versa.
The rage, the disappointment and the fear linger. How are we to cope with them in the new year?
The list of most wanted criminals consists of more than 50 murderers, kidnappers, terrorists, drug dealers and so on.
13 foreigners without a Slovak residence permit came from Serbia, 11 from the Ukraine, three from Bosnia Herzegovina, two from Armenia and one from Turkey.
He also sent his sympathies to the bereaved.
The most popular names for babies in 2016 are Ema and Jakub, same as last year.
Among the jumpers are ice hockey championship or Marian Kotleba.
The traditional swim took place in water of 2.5 degrees Celcius.
The problem pertains to a disagreement over signing the document that sets the statute of a representative.
2016 was a year of exceptional sporting success for Slovakia.
Famous cyclist Peter Sagan is second.