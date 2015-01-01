Kaliňák says his words were taken out of context, but that Slovakia has improved regarding corruption in recent years.
After failed negotiations with their employer, workers of the engineering company PPS Group Detva will go on strike.
A broken arm and faulty navigation have ended the dreams of two Slovak bikers, although in different ways.
The earnings of clients of the second, private pension pillar seemed to be endangered last year; but the final balance of 2016 was mostly positive.
Christians all over the world, have commemorated the holiday of the Apparition of Lord – Three Kings’ Day, since the 3rd century. Thus, it is one of the oldest Christian holidays in Slovakia.
Employers and their CEOs may face a number of risks associated with illegal conduct of an employee.
The donors at ĽudiaĽuďom.sk website help ill children, disabled people, families with financial problems and non-governmental organisations, schools and municipalities.
Police saw no tax fraud related to Bašternák's companies.
Banská Bystrica heads into 2017 as a European City of Sport, encouraged by Košice's success.
Richard Fetyko left for the USA on a one-year school exchange but then ultimately stayed for 22 years. He worked in the financial sector – first in Oklahoma, then Texas, and later on Wall Street.
A Bratislava businessman has been building a castle as a present for his son since 2009 without using electricity.
It is the first case concerning wild birds.
Although the number of registered cars and drivers has significantly increased over the last decade, the percentage of deaths has declined.
The reasons include free travelling for students and pensioners and the return of state IC trains.
Bank clients borrow money mostly in November.
The money is also going towards investments in research and development.
It would be a shame to start the New Year with an entirely negative outlook, so here are some positive predictions.
To see what worries Americans the most, look at how they interpret images from Europe, and vice versa.
The rage, the disappointment and the fear linger. How are we to cope with them in the new year?
Slovak Presidency of the EU Council was indeed successful, Prime Minister Robert Fico says.
Defence minister praises the performance of his department.
American military helicopters are to replace aging Russian Mi-17 machines.
Bratislava looked like a kingdom of ice in the first days of 2017, thanks to special weather conditions, freezing fog. Take a look at some well-known tourist spots as well as hidden corners, frosted white.
Tips for performances and other events in the capital between January 6 and 15, including concerts, classical music, ballet, meditation, course of Slovak language and more.
The 28th edition of the traditional end-of-year run across Bratislava’s bridges attracted a record number of runners.
Triumphs help alpine ski racers to improve their position in World Cup standings.
Despite injury Jakeš finishes stage.
The cyclist also officially changed teams in the beginning of 2017.