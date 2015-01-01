Prihlásenie
Zabudli ste heslo?
|Registrovať
     

Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Spectator on facebook

Spectator on facebook

Menu
Show all sections

News

State health insurer refuses firms of auntie Anka Slovakia commemorates plane crash near Hejce

International

Hungary accepts the Malinová case MEP Maňka the first Slovak in the leadership of European Parliament

Business

Highest growth for Real estate taxes in Slovakia since 2013 NBS: Hard Brexit may slow down Slovakia’s economic growth by 0.5 percent

Culture & lifestyle

Icefall at Spiš Market at Žilinská saved, at least for next four years

Golden mystery solved - including by a Slovak

Slovak researcher Lukáš Félix Pašteka is among the authors of the international study that brings a groundbreaking explanation about why gold is special.

Culture & lifestyle

Foreigners: Events in Bratislava

Tips for performances and other events in the capital between January 20 and 29, including party, concert, film festival, bazaar, exhibitions and more.

Culture & lifestyle

Tourists to get information also in English at city transport stops

To help the ever more tourists that come to Bratislava, names of crucial stops – e.g. terminal stops or those in and around city centre – will be announced in two languages.

International

French Ambassador: Slovakia is very pro-European

Ambassador Leonzi is talking about President Andrej Kiska's visit to France, economic ties between France and Slovakia, and security measures adopted after the terrorist attacks.

News

The famous dissident charter, Charta 77, appeared forty years ago

The first Slovaks who signed it included political analyst Miroslav Kusý, writer Hana Ponická or politician Miklós Duray.

News

Report: Children placed in care without expert opinions

Findings of Ombudswoman Jana Dubovcová reveal several flaws in resocialisation facilities.

Business

Sorting out biodegradable waste

Waste sorting and recycling are still challenges in Slovakia.

News

Bratislava-Hainburg line changes operator

Slovak Lines takes over operation of the 901 route.

Business

Slovakia again breaks car production record

Yet lack of qualified labour remains a challenge.

Services and publications

Properties Newspaper Slovakia - Travel guide eSpectator Online directory Book of Lists Career guide Investment guide Monitoring Latest issue

Get Slovak news directly to your inbox

Weather

Slovakia
Today -3 °C
Tomorow -4 °C
Tuesday -4 °C

Forex rates

(1 EUR is equal to)
USD 1.0632
GBP 0.86595
CZK 27.021
CAD 1.4217
NOK 8.9990
AUD 1.4115
HUF 309.09
PLN 4.3699

GALLERY

New fresh market in Bratislava
Flower exhibition in Bratislava
Illustrations of selected churches in Slovakia

News

Corruption & scandals Election 2016 Education Military Roma community

Citizenship Act has deprived almost 1,650 people of Slovak passport

All attempts to mitigate the questionable act have failed so far.

Bratislava City councillors filed motion concerning public lighting

The contract between the capital’s city council and the Siemens company, concluded without a public tender, is a subject of criticism.

Bratislava city lights

Heart surgeon sentenced for bribery, allowed to work again

Renowned heart surgeon Viliam Fischer who was handed a suspended sentence, a fine and a work ban for accepting a bribe will be allowed to practice again.

Heart surgeon Viliam Fischer

Business

Automotive Airlines Energy Highways Economics

Prices in Slovakia grow again, after three years

Consumer prices in Slovakia have recorded a year-on-year growth again, after three years. Though they have increased only modestly now, the last time they showed an annualised growth was in December 2013.

€10 mil stimulus for six firms, approved by cabinet

The Economy Ministry proposed six manufacturing companies for state investment aid.

L-R: Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Informatisation Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico and Interior Minister Robert Kaliňák at January 18 cabinet session.

ÚRSO instructed to do U-turn on 2017 energy approvals

The government slams the regulatory office for an increase in basic prices for electricity and gas and approves a return to the 2016 system.

Jozef Holjenčík of ÚRSO

Opinion

Leaving US President Barack Obama

Looking back at the Obama presidency

In spite of accomplishments, many challenges remain.

Blog: How/where are you, doctor?

Not only higher salaries motivate doctors to move abroad. Many are pushed away by the mentality in the Slovak healthcare where being an active and progressive doctor is not always welcome.

No corruption, no problem

The interior minister says there is no corruption in the highest places in Slovakia. How could citizens not feel offended by his words?

You cannot prosecute corruption if it does not exist, says Minister Kaliňák.

International

Migration crisis European Union Ukraine
Illustrative stock photo

Brexit to make life of Slovaks in the UK harder

The UK wants to have control over migration to the country, Theresa May says in her Brexit speech.

Fico: EU should not emerge from Brexit talks weakened and UK strengthened

At the event marking the end of Slovakia's Council of EU presidency, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico commented on the issue of Brexit that greatly impacted the six-month period.

PM Robert Fico

The last astronaut on the Moon dies Video

Astronaut Eugene Cernan was of Slovak and Czech origin.

Eugene Cernan, NASA archive picture

Culture & lifestyle

Life in Slovakia: FAQ Countrywide events Tourism History talks Cooking with ambassadors

Slovakia is the best country for book lovers

Slovakia has the biggest number of libraries per citizen, according to University of New York research.

Foreigners: Events around Slovakia

Tips for for performances and other events in the Slovak regions between January 20 and January 29, including various concerts, parties, modern dance performances, opera and more.

Funny Fellows will perform in Hlohovec.

Almost 120,000 kids got a letter from Ježiško this year

The eighteenth year of Christmas mail became the second most successful in the history of Christmas mail.

"Mail for Baby Jesus"

Sport

Štefan Svitko at the Dakar Rally in Paraguay

Svitko would like to forget this years’ Rally Dakar

One of Slovak motorbike racer participating in the 2017 Rally Dakar, Štefan Svitko, says he has never prepared better for the South American extreme rally. However, the man who placed second last year sees the…

Svitko got lost, Jakeš injured and gave up Dakar rally

A broken arm and faulty navigation have ended the dreams of two Slovak bikers, although in different ways.

Štefan Svitko in Dakar Rally, January 6.

Lightning strikes Slovak motorcyclist in Dakar Rally

Despite injury Jakeš finishes stage.

Ivan Jakeš