Slovak researcher Lukáš Félix Pašteka is among the authors of the international study that brings a groundbreaking explanation about why gold is special.
Tips for performances and other events in the capital between January 20 and 29, including party, concert, film festival, bazaar, exhibitions and more.
To help the ever more tourists that come to Bratislava, names of crucial stops – e.g. terminal stops or those in and around city centre – will be announced in two languages.
Ambassador Leonzi is talking about President Andrej Kiska's visit to France, economic ties between France and Slovakia, and security measures adopted after the terrorist attacks.
The first Slovaks who signed it included political analyst Miroslav Kusý, writer Hana Ponická or politician Miklós Duray.
Findings of Ombudswoman Jana Dubovcová reveal several flaws in resocialisation facilities.
Waste sorting and recycling are still challenges in Slovakia.
Slovak Lines takes over operation of the 901 route.
Yet lack of qualified labour remains a challenge.
All attempts to mitigate the questionable act have failed so far.
The contract between the capital’s city council and the Siemens company, concluded without a public tender, is a subject of criticism.
Renowned heart surgeon Viliam Fischer who was handed a suspended sentence, a fine and a work ban for accepting a bribe will be allowed to practice again.
Consumer prices in Slovakia have recorded a year-on-year growth again, after three years. Though they have increased only modestly now, the last time they showed an annualised growth was in December 2013.
The Economy Ministry proposed six manufacturing companies for state investment aid.
The government slams the regulatory office for an increase in basic prices for electricity and gas and approves a return to the 2016 system.
Not only higher salaries motivate doctors to move abroad. Many are pushed away by the mentality in the Slovak healthcare where being an active and progressive doctor is not always welcome.
The interior minister says there is no corruption in the highest places in Slovakia. How could citizens not feel offended by his words?
The UK wants to have control over migration to the country, Theresa May says in her Brexit speech.
At the event marking the end of Slovakia's Council of EU presidency, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico commented on the issue of Brexit that greatly impacted the six-month period.
Astronaut Eugene Cernan was of Slovak and Czech origin.
Slovakia has the biggest number of libraries per citizen, according to University of New York research.
Tips for for performances and other events in the Slovak regions between January 20 and January 29, including various concerts, parties, modern dance performances, opera and more.
The eighteenth year of Christmas mail became the second most successful in the history of Christmas mail.
One of Slovak motorbike racer participating in the 2017 Rally Dakar, Štefan Svitko, says he has never prepared better for the South American extreme rally. However, the man who placed second last year sees the…
A broken arm and faulty navigation have ended the dreams of two Slovak bikers, although in different ways.
Despite injury Jakeš finishes stage.