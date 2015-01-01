Prihlásenie
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Spectator on facebook

News

Poll: Fico is not the most wanted politician for PM anymore Prosecutor drops charges against Piťovci Gang

International

MP Blahová turned to UN because of Čistý deň Drunken Slovak pilot sacked

Business

New seasonal airline connects Poprad and Kiev 55,000 fakes seized in Trnava Region during 2016

Culture & lifestyle

Foreigners: Events around Slovakia Arctic winter will arrive to Slovakia on Epiphany

Kaliňák: Corruption in top politics cannot be prosecuted; it does not exist

Kaliňák says his words were taken out of context, but that Slovakia has improved regarding corruption in recent years.

Business

PPS Group employees to strike on January 9

After failed negotiations with their employer, workers of the engineering company PPS Group Detva will go on strike.

Sport

Svitko got lost, Jakeš injured and gave up Dakar rally

A broken arm and faulty navigation have ended the dreams of two Slovak bikers, although in different ways.

Business

Second pension pillar made nice profits ultimately

The earnings of clients of the second, private pension pillar seemed to be endangered last year; but the final balance of 2016 was mostly positive.

Culture & lifestyle

Epiphany, or Three Kings’ Day is one of the oldest Christian holidays

Christians all over the world, have commemorated the holiday of the Apparition of Lord – Three Kings’ Day, since the 3rd century. Thus, it is one of the oldest Christian holidays in Slovakia.

ADVERTORIAL

Even an employee is capable of "ravaging" firm

Employers and their CEOs may face a number of risks associated with illegal conduct of an employee.

Business

Slovaks most generous on Mondays

The donors at ĽudiaĽuďom.sk website help ill children, disabled people, families with financial problems and non-governmental organisations, schools and municipalities.

News

No investigation into Kaliňák’s shares from Bašternák

Police saw no tax fraud related to Bašternák's companies.

Sport

Banská Bystrica takes over baton of City of Sport from Košice

Banská Bystrica heads into 2017 as a European City of Sport, encouraged by Košice's success.

International

Fetyko: We think Slovakia is worse than other countries but it’s not true

Richard Fetyko left for the USA on a one-year school exchange but then ultimately stayed for 22 years. He worked in the financial sector – first in Oklahoma, then Texas, and later on Wall Street.

News

Castle Marcus

New castle of Bratislava millionaire attracts tourists Photo

A Bratislava businessman has been building a castle as a present for his son since 2009 without using electricity.

Third case of Bird flu discovered near Komárno

It is the first case concerning wild birds.

Police statistics: Road accident deaths slightly declining

Although the number of registered cars and drivers has significantly increased over the last decade, the percentage of deaths has declined.

Traffic in Bratislava

Business

One of RegioJet's trains in Bratislava.

RegioJet to leave the Bratislava-Košice route

The reasons include free travelling for students and pensioners and the return of state IC trains.

Slovaks borrowed millions of euros for Christmas

Bank clients borrow money mostly in November.

Investment projects worth €930m brought to Slovakia in 2016

The money is also going towards investments in research and development.

Economy Minister Peter Žiga

Opinion

Interior Minister Robert Kaliňák

2017: Kaliňák loses his job but keeps his 1990-style haircut

It would be a shame to start the New Year with an entirely negative outlook, so here are some positive predictions.

How to find out what worries us?

To see what worries Americans the most, look at how they interpret images from Europe, and vice versa.

Simple wishes in complicated times

The rage, the disappointment and the fear linger. How are we to cope with them in the new year?

International

The ceremonial launch of the Slovak presidency's logo.

Fico: Slovakia did well presiding over the EU Council

Slovak Presidency of the EU Council was indeed successful, Prime Minister Robert Fico says.

Over 4,500 soldiers deployed during presidency

Defence minister praises the performance of his department.

Defence Minister Peter Gajdoš after cabinet session September 28.

2017 heralds arrival of two Black Hawk helicopters to Slovakia

American military helicopters are to replace aging Russian Mi-17 machines.

Sikorsky Black Hawk military helicopter cares for security.

Culture & lifestyle

Frozen Bratislava: New Year wraps city in an icy mantle Photo

Bratislava looked like a kingdom of ice in the first days of 2017, thanks to special weather conditions, freezing fog. Take a look at some well-known tourist spots as well as hidden corners, frosted white.

Foreigners: Events in Bratislava

Tips for performances and other events in the capital between January 6 and 15, including concerts, classical music, ballet, meditation, course of Slovak language and more.

Swan Lake

Bratislava’s annual New Year’s Eve run again international Photo

The 28th edition of the traditional end-of-year run across Bratislava’s bridges attracted a record number of runners.

Sport

Petra Vlhová (l) and Veronika Velez-Zuzulová (r)

Slovaks excel in Zagreb Photo

Triumphs help alpine ski racers to improve their position in World Cup standings.

Lightning strikes Slovak motorcyclist in Dakar Rally

Despite injury Jakeš finishes stage.

Ivan Jakeš

Sagan shows off his new bike Video

The cyclist also officially changed teams in the beginning of 2017.

Sagan wins in Plumelec at the European Championship.