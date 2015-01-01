Prihlásenie
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Spectator on facebook

News

Regional Court confirmed the rights of Paška brothers were violated Raising a child

International

Supreme Court asks Court of Justice whether it can grant protection to asylum-seeker Lajčák opens Montenegrin honorary consulate in Bratislava

Business

Money for Piešťany airport runs out in February LOT extends flight frequency between Košice and Warsaw

Culture & lifestyle

Documentary by young Roma records testimonies of their Elders Foreigners: Events in Bratislava

Seven more Slovaks recognised as Righteous Among the Nations

Also President Andrej Kiska attended the event.

News

Captain Danko causes uproar

SNS changes its social network communication policy after users bury their profile in a pile of jokes and hate speech.

Culture & lifestyle

Czech-Slovak movie Masaryk at Berlinale 2017

The new co-production film to be screened in Slovakia beginning in March has been selected for the Berlinale main programme – from among 6,000 other movies.

News

Plan to fight Roma criminality questioned

The Interior Ministry defends its plan to increase the number of police officers in problematic localities, but mayors would welcome other measures.

News

Slovakia stagnates in fight against corruption

Slovakia should focus on the exercise of power rather than changing laws says report.

International

NATO opens its forces integration unit in Bratislava

A total of 41 soldiers will be assigned to the Slovak unit.

Opinion

For shame, Mr Gašpar

Police president's signature on uncivilized petition signals new low for nation's leadership

News

IFprofs launched in Slovakia

Currently there are 104 professors in Slovakia who are members of the platform.

Opinion

Blog: Bratislava goes post-industrial

The nickname 'Manchester' was sometimes used to describe Bratislava by the late 19th and early 20th century because of its rapidly booming industry.

Get Slovak news directly to your inbox

Golden mystery solved - including by a Slovak

Slovak researcher Lukáš Félix Pašteka is among the authors of the international study that brings a groundbreaking explanation about why gold is special.

Living in a freezing hole

The Herman family survived the winter of 1944-45 in a freezing hole under a haystack.

František Svrbický and Gizela Svrbická

Every person must be protected

Ondrej Hažer saved two Jewish families separately during the second World War.

Ondrej Hažer and Helena Hažerová

U.S. Steel in Košice

Trump is luring U.S. Steel from Košice back to the States

Rumours have circulated for some time that the Košice plant of the U.S. Steel corporation could change owners. Now, the initiative of new US President, Donald Trump, makes these rumours even more acute.

Businesses don’t expect improvement

A high number of entrepreneurs expect conditions for doing business to worsen this year.

Construction of D3 highway near Čadca has started

The road costing €239 million is expected to help both the town and the region.

Opinion

Leaving US President Barack Obama

Looking back at the Obama presidency

In spite of accomplishments, many challenges remain.

Blog: How/where are you, doctor?

Not only higher salaries motivate doctors to move abroad. Many are pushed away by the mentality in the Slovak healthcare where being an active and progressive doctor is not always welcome.

No corruption, no problem

The interior minister says there is no corruption in the highest places in Slovakia. How could citizens not feel offended by his words?

You cannot prosecute corruption if it does not exist, says Minister Kaliňák.

French Ambassador to Slovakia Christophe Leonzi

French Ambassador: Slovakia is very pro-European

Ambassador Leonzi is talking about President Andrej Kiska's visit to France, economic ties between France and Slovakia, and security measures adopted after the terrorist attacks.

Slovakia will send humanitarian aid to Italy

It will be distributed to the cities of Norcia and Foligno.

Slovaks in the UK don’t have to fear Brexit

For now, the UK is still a proper member of the EU, the Slovak Embassy in London informed.

The Ball of Slovak-Austrian Neighbours

Slovaks and Austrians meet at a ball in Bratislava

Slovaks make up a significant portion of the population in Austrian villages near the border.

The world championship welcomed 74 teams of dogs Photo

74 racers from seven countries met in the Orava village museum for the World Cup WSA and Grand Prix Zuberec 2017.

Bratislava now teaches fashion

A recently opened school helps build links between fashion and business.

Students work in smaller groups.

Sport

Veronika Velez-Zuzulová (l) and Petra Vlhová (r)

Slovak skiers can continue competing

The skiing association will not force the racers to sign controversial statutes for now.

Svitko would like to forget this years’ Rally Dakar

One of Slovak motorbike racer participating in the 2017 Rally Dakar, Štefan Svitko, says he has never prepared better for the South American extreme rally. However, the man who placed second last year sees the…

Štefan Svitko at the Dakar Rally in Paraguay

Svitko got lost, Jakeš injured and gave up Dakar rally

A broken arm and faulty navigation have ended the dreams of two Slovak bikers, although in different ways.

Štefan Svitko in Dakar Rally, January 6.