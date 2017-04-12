Foreigners on Slovak Easter: Why do men have it so easy?

Najat, Elisa, Marina, Pauline and Cástor arrived in Slovakia from various places around the world and they came to love this tiny country. In several cases it was love that led them here, in others it was nature and the beautiful scenery. Even though they may have lived here for years, they are still not fully accustomed to Slovak Easter traditions.
Female foreigners ask why the men have it so easy, while male foreigners express clear views: these traditions are good and Slovaks should protect them.
Marina
Marina Vlasenko, aged 30, from Russia, is a dancer who says “fate led her here five years ago”. She is currently a dance teacher in Bratislava.
12. Apr 2017 at 23:22 | Martina Štérová