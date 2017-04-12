Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Foreigners on Slovak Easter: Why do men have it so easy?

Five foreigners living in Slovakia share their opinions concerning the Easter traditions.

Easter traditions performed in Slovakia.Easter traditions performed in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Najat, Elisa, Marina, Pauline and Cástor arrived in Slovakia from various places around the world and they came to love this tiny country. In several cases it was love that led them here, in others it was nature and the beautiful scenery. Even though they may have lived here for years, they are still not fully accustomed to Slovak Easter traditions.

Female foreigners ask why the men have it so easy, while male foreigners express clear views: these traditions are good and Slovaks should protect them.

Marina

Marina Vlasenko, aged 30, from Russia, is a dancer who says “fate led her here five years ago”. She is currently a dance teacher in Bratislava.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Apr 2017 at 23:22  | Martina Štérová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Foreigners in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Easter

Top stories

From abroad to Slovakia: What repatriations look like

Foreigners with residence are also eligible for repatriations.

People arrived to state facility in Gabčíkovo to spend the obligatory quarantine there.

Coronavirus in Slovakia: Do I really have to stay at home this Easter? (FAQ)

Questions about stricter limits on people's movement during Easter holidays answered.

PM Igor Matovič announces new measures. He called on pensioners to stay home.

Good news from Slovakia: the SAV will help teach pupils

Videos from the Slovak Academy of Sciences are expected to be shared via social networks.

Schools are currently empty.

Slump in ads and newsstand sales. Coronavirus impacts media business in Slovakia

Some went out of business, some are reducing salaries. Will the media need state help to keep going?

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)