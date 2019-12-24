Get ready for Christmas Eve with Spectacular Slovakia

Opekance, bobáľky and pupáčky are the same thing. But what is it?

It is Christmas Eve, and Slovak families are finishing off their preparations for the most important day of Christmas. It is also a time when the carp becomes part of some Slovak families.



Canadian Naomi Hužovičová, who has lived in Slovakia for several years now, unveils what traditional meals her family prepares on the December 24 evening.



As Slovaks are superstitious, they start their supper with apples, garlic, or Christmas wafers with honey. What else should you know about Slovak Christmas? They may get literally very sweet as you learn from the episode.

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/543884889&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

24. Dec 2019 at 14:00 | Michaela Terenzani , Naomi Hužovičová