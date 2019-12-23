Christmas Eve is the best time to wish for money

Slovaks put some cash, or even their credit cards, under their plates.

At Christmas time, traditions come alive in Slovak villages and even cities, despite the ever-more globalised lives of Slovaks. Why do people put money under their plates and why do they need fish scales? Canadian Naomi Hužovičová talks about Christmas traditions in Slovakia in the pre-Christmas Spectacular Slovakia episode.

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/547272525&color=%23096f52&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

23. Dec 2019 at 14:00 | Naomi Hužovičová , Michaela Terenzani