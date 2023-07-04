Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
4. Jul 2023 at 13:45

Shops will close on July 5

The arrival of Ss Cyril and Methodius is listed as a public holiday in the Labour Code.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Aupark shopping mall. The Aupark shopping mall. (Source: Sme)

All shops in Slovakia will be closed on July 5 pursuant to the Labour Code.

The country marks the arrival in the year 863 of the Byzantine missionaries Ss Cyril and Methodius to the territory of Slovakia on this date.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

However, the law states that petrol stations, shops at the airport and stations, pharmacies and souvenir shops can be open.

Besides, the ban applies to the sale of goods, not services. Cafés and restaurants will be open as well.

Shops will be closed again on August 29, when Slovakia marks the 1944 Slovak National Uprising (SNP), and September 1, which is Constitution Day.

Top stories

Meeting a chamois in the Low Tatras.

News digest: Chamois goats in Tatras shrinking. Experts don't say why

Shops will remain shut on Wednesday, magical Slovak meadow, and famous US actor visits Slovakia.


1 h
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may

Framework for four-day working week and new ways of online hiring

Lawyers dealing with labour law share the inspirational projects they have been working on.


16 h
The Liszt Garden is part of the University Library Bratislava, and it serves as a summer reading venue to library patrons.

A foreigner’s guide to exploring art in Bratislava

A short list of places where foreigners can immerse themselves in culture.


29. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad