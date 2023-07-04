Shops will close on July 5

The arrival of Ss Cyril and Methodius is listed as a public holiday in the Labour Code.

All shops in Slovakia will be closed on July 5 pursuant to the Labour Code.

The country marks the arrival in the year 863 of the Byzantine missionaries Ss Cyril and Methodius to the territory of Slovakia on this date.

However, the law states that petrol stations, shops at the airport and stations, pharmacies and souvenir shops can be open.

Besides, the ban applies to the sale of goods, not services. Cafés and restaurants will be open as well.

Shops will be closed again on August 29, when Slovakia marks the 1944 Slovak National Uprising (SNP), and September 1, which is Constitution Day.