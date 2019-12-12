Košice has new attraction - a ferris wheel

It is 32 metres high.

Košice has a new attraction – a 32-metre ferris wheel, or Košice Eye, located on the Main Street. It will operate until January 6, 2020.

“A year ago, I said that Košice fairy-tale Christmas needs new stimulus after 25 years,” said Jaroslav Polaček, mayor of the city, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Besides the Košice Eye, there will be a public ice-skating rink in the park.”

One ride costs €4, admission for children under 5 years is free and there is a special family ticket for four people at €15. Moreover, there will be a competition for free tickets. One ride takes about 5 minutes and the ferris wheel has capacity for 144 people.

12. Dec 2019 at 13:08 | Compiled by Spectator staff