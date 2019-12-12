Pressure on waste management needed

Official statistics show people in Slovakia produced 2,325,178 tonnes of municipal waste in 2018.

The average Slovak produced 427 kilograms of waste in 2018, 100 kilograms more than a decade ago. Is this a manifestation of the rising standard of living or a situation approaching an environmental disaster?

In general, richer countries generate more municipal waste per capita than poorer ones, according to experts.

The EU’s current average production of municipal waste has stabilised at around 520 kilograms. In contrast, Slovak production is growing by approximately 10 percent year-on-year, said Marek Brinzík, PR director of the NATUR-PACK packaging waste recovery organisation.

Nevertheless, the country still produces less waste than the EU average, he says.

12. Dec 2019 at 7:25 | Peter Adamovsky