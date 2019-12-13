Fico complains about prosecutor who brought charges against him

He is politically biased, Fico alleges, citing MP Blaha's Facebook status.

Smer leader Robert Fico has filed a complaint against the criminal charges brought against him last week.

The investigator for the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) has charged Fico with defamation of nation, race and belief, and the incitement of hatred towards nation, race and ethnicity, after he defended convincted extremist Milan Mazurek in a video on his Facebook profile in September.

Speaking in a Pravda daily video interview on December 12, Fico said that he believes that prosecutor for the Special Prosecutor's Office Tomáš Honz, who ordered the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) to investigate his statements, is politically biased. He cited the information that Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha, who faces severe criticism for his Facebook claims in which he uses the language of disinformation media, published on his Facebook profile.

Blaha published a video about Honz with fake information about him that was voiced earlier on social networks by ĽSNS supporters. They, for instance, claimed that Honz is 25 years old. The prosecutor became the target of fake claims after his involvement in the case against Mazurek.

"Mr Prosecutor is totally close to the Bratislava café class, Soros, all these people," Fico reiterated for Pravda. He called the charges against himself nonsensical and offensive.

Fico also commented on the recently leaked video capturing a conversation between Dobroslav Trnka as general prosecutor and Ján Počiatek as finance minister for Smer.

"It significantly denigrates the position of the general prosecutor, but I am neither an investigator, nor a prosecutor, nor a judge. Let them prosecute it," he said. He also noted that 60 recordings were made with the camera that Marian Kočner hid in Trnkas office.

13. Dec 2019 at 0:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff