Toboggan run from Hrebienok open in new season

Not only the ski season is in full swing in the High Tatras. These days, the toboggan run from Hrebienok to Starý Smokovec is open and lovers of winter sports can try this attraction.

“Sleighing is a favourite attraction for whole families or groups of friends,” said Lukáš Brodanský, marketing manager of the High Tatras resort, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Sleighing at night

The track is about 2.5-kilometre-long and it is suitable for a less experienced sledder because of its mild slope. Whoever wants to feel an adrenaline rush can speed up.

Sleigh rental is accessible at the bottom station of the cable car, which is possible to use when going up to Hrebienok. Thanks to the lit track, it is possible to also experience night sleighing, in operation from December 21. Until then, daily sleighing is open from 9:00 to 16:30.

In addition, people can admire the work of he sculptors who built he Tatra Ice Cathedral, also located at Hrebienok.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

16. Dec 2019 at 23:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff