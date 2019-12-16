Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Toboggan run from Hrebienok open in new season

The track is about 2.5-kilometre-long.

(Source: TASR)
More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

Not only the ski season is in full swing in the High Tatras. These days, the toboggan run from Hrebienok to Starý Smokovec is open and lovers of winter sports can try this attraction.

“Sleighing is a favourite attraction for whole families or groups of friends,” said Lukáš Brodanský, marketing manager of the High Tatras resort, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Related story:The winter season has begun in the High Tatras Read more 

Sleighing at night

The track is about 2.5-kilometre-long and it is suitable for a less experienced sledder because of its mild slope. Whoever wants to feel an adrenaline rush can speed up.

Sleigh rental is accessible at the bottom station of the cable car, which is possible to use when going up to Hrebienok. Thanks to the lit track, it is possible to also experience night sleighing, in operation from December 21. Until then, daily sleighing is open from 9:00 to 16:30.

In addition, people can admire the work of he sculptors who built he Tatra Ice Cathedral, also located at Hrebienok.

16. Dec 2019 at 23:03  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Kocner's messages read in court. He questions their authenticity

The promissory case trial continued on December 17.

Marian Kocner in court on December 17. His attorney Michal Mandzak in the background.

Slovak economy no longer defies global gravity

Tight labour market and short supply of skilled workers results in a pay bonanza.

Jaguar Land Rover reveals the new Defender model, which will be produced in its Nitra plant, Slovakia.

Mastering English is not necessary to enjoy English-language comedy

Student theatre ActofKAA brings Don’t Dress for Dinner

ActofKAA troupe

Slovaks living abroad have only one month to register for the elections

Slovaks living abroad may vote in the elections via mail.

Election, illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College