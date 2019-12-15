Items in shopping cart: View
Slovak skier Vlhová dominates parallel slalom in St Moritz

It is her first victory in this World Cup season.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhová celebrates with teammates at the end of an alpine ski, women's parallel slalom World Cup in St Moritz, Switzerland.Slovakia's Petra Vlhová celebrates with teammates at the end of an alpine ski, women's parallel slalom World Cup in St Moritz, Switzerland.(Source: AP/TASR)

Slovak skier Petra Vlhová won a World Cup women’s parallel slalom event held on December 15 in St Moritz, Switzerland. It is her first victory this season.

Vlhová rallied from a slower start in the final to edge ahead of Anna Swenn Larsson by just 0.02 seconds at the line. Third came Franziska Gritsch from Austria, who beat Slovenia’s Meta Hrovat to take her first career podium finish.

“I pushed my limits and I proved not only to you but also to myself that I can do it,” Vlhová wrote on Facebook.

The victory in the parallel slalom was her 10th career World Cup win, and second in the parallel slalom.​​​​​

15. Dec 2019 at 15:27

