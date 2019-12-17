Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak economy no longer defies global gravity

Tight labour market and short supply of skilled workers results in a pay bonanza.

Jaguar Land Rover reveals the new Defender model, which will be produced in its Nitra plant, Slovakia.Jaguar Land Rover reveals the new Defender model, which will be produced in its Nitra plant, Slovakia.(Source: Courtesy of JLR)

In recent years, the Slovak economy has been doing extraordinarily well, exceeding its potential by boosting its share on the rising global markets, thanks especially to its increased automotive capacities.

With global trade now stalling amidst rising protectionism, the value of Slovak exports, cars in particular, are starting to decrease. Domestic demand, to be sure, will still contribute positively to overall GDP growth, as households continue to enjoy generous wage gains. However, households are also facing increasing uncertainty about future income since declining orders and rising labour costs are now leading companies to scale down investment and hiring intentions. As a result, VÚB Bank is revising its growth expectations from 3.5 percent, which it predicted for 2020 a year ago, to 2 percent. Trade and currency disputes within the global economy also push the economic growth forecast downward, but these factors are rather unpredictable.

Annual growth in %Annual growth in % (Source: The Slovak Statistics Office )

Slovakia no longer immune to economic slowdown

Amidst rising protectionism and trade tensions, the global economy has slowed significantly over the past year. From 3.6 percent growth in 2018, global GDP has slowed in 2019 to an estimated 2.6 percent. In the eurozone, 2019 growth expectations have downshifted from 1.7 percent, forecast a year ago, to 1.1 percent. Slovakia’s main trading partner, Germany, is now at its weakest economic phase since 2013, having slipped in mid-2019 at the brink of a technical recession.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

17. Dec 2019 at 9:32  | Zdenko Štefanides, chief economist at VÚB Banka

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Kocner's messages read in court. He questions their authenticity

The promissory case trial continued on December 17.

Marian Kocner in court on December 17. His attorney Michal Mandzak in the background.

Mastering English is not necessary to enjoy English-language comedy

Student theatre ActofKAA brings Don’t Dress for Dinner

ActofKAA troupe

Slovaks living abroad have only one month to register for the elections

Slovaks living abroad may vote in the elections via mail.

Election, illustrative stock photo

Parents should prepare for some changes to the vaccination calendar

The change regarding the MMR vaccine should lower the risk of occurrence and spreading of measles in children’s collectives.

MMR vaccine

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College