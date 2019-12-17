Slovaks living abroad have only one month to register for the elections

Slovaks living abroad may vote in the elections via mail.

The deadline for Slovaks living abroad who want to vote in next year’s general election is approaching.

The application needs to be submitted by mail or electronically no later than 50 days before elections, which falls for January 10, 2020.

Based on the application, the Interior Ministry will send ballots and other necessary papers to all applicants at least 35 days before election day, i.e. until January 25, 2020.

Voters are then required to send their ballots back so that the ministry receives them no later than one day before the election day, i.e. on February 28, 2020.

For this purpose, the ministry established a special polling station on Drieňová Street in Bratislava, which will only deal with the mail ballots sent by the Slovaks who live abroad and who do not have a permanent residence here, the SITA newswire reported.

Those who still have their permanent residence in Slovakia but live and will not return on election day will have to send the ballot to the municipality where they have their permanent address.

What needs to be stated in the application?

name and surname;

birth number;

permanent address in Slovakia;

address abroad.

17. Dec 2019 at 13:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff