Foreigners: Top 15 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 15 events in the capital between December 20 and January 6, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

CONCERT: Beatles Christmas - The Backwards; Starts: Dec 21, 17:00

EVENT: Ladies & Gentlemen Show; Starts: Dec 21, 22:00

EVENT: Christmas Clothes Swap; Starts: Dec 22, 14:00

CONCERT: Joy; Starts: Dec 22, 17:00

SPORT: Bratislava Christmas Run; Starts: Dec 24, 10:00

PARTY: Christmas Eve party; Starts: Dec 24, 22:00

BRUNCH: Christmas family brunch; Starts: Dec 25, 12:00

PARTY: Indie Hits: Xmass Special; Starts: Dec 25, 22:00

PARTY: Stephan party (Dj Lopez, Dj Dodo); Starts: Dec 27, 21:00

PARTY: New Year's Eve All inclusive; Starts: Dec 31, 21:00

PARTY: New Year's Eve at Fuga; Starts: Dec 31, 21:00

PARTY: Depeche Mode Party; Starts: Dec 31, 20:00

PARTY: New Year's Eve; Starts: Dec 31, 19:00

CONCERT: New Year's concert; Starts: Jan 1, 14:00

CONCERT: Epiphany Concert; Starts: Jan 6, 18:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the year (selection of events for which it's advisable to obtain tickets early)

Teatro Wüstenrot, Dom odborov - ISTROPOLIS, Trnavské mýto, Nové Mesto, Saturday, December 21, 17:00

The band The Backwards brings to Slovakia a unique music show Beatles Christmas 2019: The Backwards. In a more than two-hour show you will hear the most popular songs from the repertoire of the legendary Beatles. Admission: €22. More info: www.thebackwards.sk.

Red Cat Cabaret Club, Obchodná, Bratislava, Saturday, December 21, 22:00

A dazzling cabaret show combining theatre, music genres and stories, designed to entertain the audience by swift exchanges of humour with passion, music with dance, history with the present day. The once cosmopolitan ghost of old Bratislava is back! Admission: €25. More info: www.facebook.com.

Foajé, Štefánikova, Bratislava, Sunday, December 22, 14:00

Come to Foajé to reinvent your wardrobe and enter the Christmas season and next year with new-to-you clothing. There is enough clothing in the world already; why buy, come exchange. Admission: free. More info: www.foaje.net.

DESIGN FACTORY, Bottova, Bratislava, Sunday, December 22, 17:00

Join us for a spectacular Christmas Concert! We are excited to spend this special time of year with you, your friends and family as we celebrate the joy of Christmas. Admission: free. More info: www.facebook.com.

Vodácky klub Tatran Karlova Ves, Botanická, Karlova Ves, Tuesday, December 24, 10:00

Join the Bratislava Christmas Run on Tuesday 24th December from 9:30 AM!

Details:

START / FINISH: Watersport Club Tatran, Karlova Ves, Bratislava

TIME: 10:00

ROUTE: 10 km

SURFACE: asphalt and forest paths

CATEGORIES: men, women

REFRESHMENT: tea, sweets

ENTRY FEE: €12

More info: sansport.sk.

Illustrative stock photo (Source: TASR/AP)

WAX, Námestie SNP, Bratislava, Tuesday, December 24, 22:00

It’s our favourite kind of Christmas Eve! Have you spent the whole Christmas with your family who is slowly going to sleep? Your other family is waiting in the club! Our DJs and special guests will alternate at the Christmas table. Wait for a Christmas raffle, a midnight speech, Christmas trees and an unforgettable atmosphere. Admission: free. More info: www.facebook.com.

RIVERBANK Restaurant, Dvořákovo nábrežie, Bratislava, Wednesday, December 25, 12:00

Come and enjoy the magical atmosphere of the festive season in the circle of your closest loved ones at a Christmas family brunch. Chef Jaroslav Žídek and his team will take care of the perfect culinary experience. Admission: €49. You can book your table even today at +421 2 3223 8611 or at riverbank@grandriverpark.com.

WAX, Námestie SNP, Bratislava, Wednesday, December 25, 22:00

Instead of the Subclub, for the first time there will be a Christmas "X-mass" party with indie DJ and guests in Wax. Line up: Neonstadt, Ian, Indian, Somebody. Admission: €5. More info: www.facebook.com.

La Bomba, Prievozská, Bratislava, Thursday, December 27, 21:00

A dance night for the best for Oldies and Salsa with first class DJs - the best music sets and two dance floors can offer. Admission: €5. More info: ww.facebook.com.

La Bomba, Prievozská, Bratislava, Tuesday, December 31, 21:00

This year's New Year's Eve will be held in the rhythm of energetic dance. The La Bomba dance club awaits you with an amazing New Year's Eve party with an intimate atmosphere. Come enjoy the end of the year so much that you do not want the new one to start!

- Welcome drink

- All inclusive drink menu

- Homemade sauerkraut soup

- Midnight toast

- Dance animations

Entrance fee: €50-€60. More info: www.facebook.com.

Illustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Fuga, SNP Square, Bratislava, Tuesday, December 31, 21:00

The same dilemma again - where to spend the last hours of the old year and early ones of the new? We know the answer! Come and join us in Fuga, a club directly in the heart of the Old Town of Bratislava, for a party full of your favourite hits. 90s & 00s throughout the whole night, featuring a string of oldies you will lose yourself in on the dance floor. More info: www.facebook.com.

Kulturak klub, Bazová, Ružinov, Tuesday, December 31, 20:00

Let's count down to New Year 2020 in Depeche Mode style! Get ready for 2 DJs, 80's, New Wave, Synth-Pop, a raffle, traditional cabbage soup, welcome drink, snacks and New Year's drink. Admission: €15. More info: www.facebook.com.

Dom kultúry Zrkadlový háj, Rovniankova, Petržalka, Tuesday, December 31, 19:00

New Year's Eve in Zrkadlový háj! Swing, traditional jazz, latino - Vlado Vizár Jazz Quartet. Dance with Akcent Live. Admission: €15. More info: www.kzp.sk.

Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska, Mýtna, Bratislava, Wednesday, January 1, 14:00

As every year on January 1, 2020, a New Year's concert under the pyramid will take place. You can look forward to the melodies of the 30s - 50s of the last century, Bratislava Hot Serenaders, Andrej Záhorec Café Orchestra. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

Primaciálny palác, Primaciálne námestie, Bratislava, Monday, January 6, 18:00

Epiphany Concerts of the Hilaris Chamber Orchestra in the style of the Viennese New Year’s tradition will take place in Bratislava. The program of the concert consists of waltzes and polkas of the Strauss dynasty. More info: www.facebook.com.

TRAINING: Pilates in English; Starts: Every Monday evening, 20:30

TRAINING: Yoga in English on Thursdays; Starts: Every Thursday, 18:30

TRAINING: Yoga in English at Indian Embassy; Starts: Monday to Friday, 11:00, 16:00, 18:00

TRAINING: Pilates in English– The class is in English, suitable for men and women, beginners and advanced, Slovaks and foreigners. The venue is equipped with Pilates requisites, a shower and a kitchen. (you do not need to bring a mat). Andrea’s classes are a mix of Pilates exercises for a strong core and and flexible body, as well as yoga exercises for stretching stiff muscles caused by a sedentary lifestyle. Her classes end with the all-important relaxation of body and mind. She also uses highly qualitative essential oils (doTerra) during the class. Refreshments, tea, fruit are included in the price. Starts: Every Monday evening, 20:30; Open Mind centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge). More info: www.internationals.sk.

TRAINING: Yoga in English on Thursdays - You need to make reservation via yoga@internationals.sk. This is a beginners & intermediate class and you do not need any pre-knowledge. We will practice Dynamic Flow yoga. Take a look at one of our sessions: https://www.facebook.com/InternationalsBratislava/videos/1604953649521444/ Tea, water, fruit, showers are available to use for free. In these classes we will perform exercises that make us stronger, more flexible, obtain balance and have fun while doing it. Starts: Thursday 18:30; Open Mind Centrum, Mickiewiczova 2. Admission: €8 (one-time charge) or €59 for a 10 session ticket you can use within 12 weeks. More info: www.internationals.sk.

TRAINING: Yoga in English at Indian Embassy - The Embassy of India in Bratislava is happy to announce the commencement of Yoga classes. The classes will be conducted by Ms. Jaiwanti, Yoga Teacher. The classes will cover Asanas, Pranayama, Meditation and Relaxation techniques. People interested in joining the Yoga Classes are requested to fill in the attached Registration Form. The Registration Form may then be sent to email: eindia.iccr@mail.telekom.sk. For any clarification/further information, you may contact Ms. Jaiwanti at Tel: +421-2-5296 2916/7/8 or email: eindia.iccr@mail.telekom.sk. Admission is free. Starts: Monday to Friday, 11:00, 16:00, 18:00, Dunajska 4, Bratislava. More info: www.indianembassy.sk

DANUBIANA

Vladimír Gažovič: Celebration

Vladimír Židlický: Restrospective

Dan Meluzin: Observer

SLOVAK NATIONAL GALLERY

Land behind the Map. Amazing Art History with Professor Hamster

The Kornel and Naďa Földvári Library

Artist´s (Heavy) Luggage

Laco Teren. Nothing Can Stop Us!

TEMPORARY EXHIBITIONS IN DANUBIANA:

Vladimír Gažovič – Vladimír Gažovíč is an excellent representative of contemporary Slovak graphic art who transformed certain format and meaning impulses of the classical message of art development within the current context in his work. At the end of the 1960s Gažovič began to develop his original concept of graphic work which enabled him to break through the foreign art scene more intensively than anyone before him. The novelty here lies in the technological perfection of his work with original lithographs printed from stone. This new technology allowed him to perceive the artistic form in a new way and to build it on painting principles. By working with graded colour shades and light he forms the plasticity of shape as a spatial value. This approach is unique even today. He works with figures as a multi-string instrument – a carrier of moral and ethical values. The legacy of Hieronymus Bosch and later symbolists and expressionists resonates in his work from this aspect. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

Vladimír Židlický: Restrospective - Vladimír Židlický is a major figure on the European art scene. He experiments with the heritage of classic art disciplines. The meticulous care he has devoted to work with photographic prints, whether in small-scale or monumental formats, clearly links up with the legacy of the pictorial tradition of photography. In his approach, he bases himself upon history-proven methods of refining tonality, at the same time employing test prints and drawing on the transparency of different structures, not hesitating to finish his artifacts by way of partial destruction of their pictorial form. By no means as contradictory as it would appear, he enhances the impact of his figure compositions featuring motifs of nudity with incalculable effects invoked by various interventions into matrices, including notably cutting into the emulsion of negatives or even taking out their sections. He then engages in painterly incursions into the force field of the prints. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

Dan Meluzin: Observer - Dan Meluzin has not surrendered to the magnetic power of digital technologies, but rather to their consequences, the growing pressure from the world of media, advertising, celebrities, consumption and the related transformations of culture and the superficialization of the perception of social values. He presented himself as a vital, self-confident and provocative artist who revitalized painting through the triviality and shoddiness of his themes. He drew his inspiration from the work of Van Gogh, from his method of working with paint, colour and light, as well as from classical and postwar Modernism, Pop art in particular, which he transformed into his own painting concept. Based on some Pop art practices he is usually referred to as a successor of Pop art, which, however, is only one aspect of his work. Opening Hours: 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Closed on Mondays, Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, Bratislava-Čunovo, Vodné dielo. More info: www.danubiana.sk.

TEMPORARY EXHIBITION IN SLOVAK NATIONAL GALLERY

Land behind the Map. Amazing Art History with Professor Hamster - Amazing Art History with Professor Hamster is an interactive projection dedicated to the story of art history, prepared in cooperation with Prague colleagues (concept by Ondřej Horák, execution by Ondřej Fuczik, David Kakalík and INITI) and loosely based on their previous activities in the Czech Republic. The projection is designed for children interested in art history, as well as for lay and informed visitors who want to learn more. Telling the story of art, connected with a series of animated films devoted to the life and context of the work of a prominent Slovak, as well as world visual artists of the 20th century and the present, combines learning and entertainment. Open: Monday: closed, Tuesday – Wednesday: 10.00 – 18.00, Thursday: 12.00 – 20.00, Friday – Sunday: 10.00 – 18.00, Esterházy’s Palace. More info: www.sng.sk.

The Kornel and Naďa Földvári Library - The Kornel and Naďa Földvári Library is a project dedicated to Slovak writer, satirist, art and literary critic, book collector and translator, Kornel Földvári. Preparations started together with Peter Krištúfek, writer and director, who has searched for a method of preserving Földvári's large collection of books for a long time. Open: Monday: closed, Tuesday – Wednesday: 10.00 – 18.00, Thursday: 12.00 – 20.00, Friday – Sunday: 10.00 – 18.00, Esterházy’s Palace. More info: www.sng.sk.

Artist´s (Heavy) Luggage - Arnold Peter Weisz-Kubínčan (1898 - 1944) was born into a Jewish family in the town of Usch, Prussia. From 1913 to 1917 he studied sculpture at the School of Arts and Crafts in Budapest. After the war he continued his studies in Berlin, most probably at a private academy. In the Berlin of the 1920s he could be close to the expressionistic tendencies which suited his artistic nature. Weisz-Kubínčan is a unique figure in terms of our modern painting and drawing but also due to his mysticism. Open: Monday: closed, Tuesday – Wednesday: 10.00 – 18.00, Thursday: 12.00 – 20.00, Friday – Sunday: 10.00 – 18.00, Esterházy’s Palace until November 10. More info: www.sng.sk.

Laco Teren. Nothing Can Stop Us! - Nothing Can Stop Us! presents the key points of Laco Teren’s artistic program and introduces the unique artistic personality of this polymuse. Teren was one of the leading figures of the post-Modernist generation, which around the mid-1980’s presented their program of Neo-Expressive painting inspired by the Italian Trans-Avant-Garde and German Neue Wilde movements. Through his explosive temperament and energetic and daring metaphors he poked fun at the main iconographic symbols of the socialist era in its twilight. Diverse topical and historical inspirations can be found in his contemporary, large canvases of “Baroque-Art Nouveau” and Pop-art style based on grandiose and colorful two dimensional drawing designs. Predominantly a painter, Teren also switches to sculpture from time to time. Open: Monday: closed, Tuesday – Wednesday: 10.00 – 18.00, Thursday: 12.00 – 20.00, Friday – Sunday: 10.00 – 18.00, Esterházy’s Palace until January 12. More info: www.sng.sk.

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

SERVICE: Apostolic Church; Starts: Sundays, 9:30, Bratislava City Church, Trnavské mýto 1, English

SERVICE: Bratislava International Church, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Malý kostol, Panenská Street (entrance from Lýcejná Street)

SERVICE: Brotherhood Church (Cirkev bratská); Starts: Sundays 10:00, Cukrová 4, English

MASS: The Church of Saint Ladislav; Starts: Sundays 11:00, Špitálska, English

MASS: Church of St. John of Matha; Starts: Sundays 9:00 Latin

MASS: St. Martin’s Cathedral; Starts: Sundays 7:45 German, 9:00 Latin

MASS: Church of the Merciful Brothers; Starts: Sundays 11:30 Italian

SERVICE: Small Evangelical Church; Starts: Sundays 9:00 Hungarian, 10:00 English, 11:30 German, Malý kostol, Panenská Street (entrance from Lýcejná Street)

SERVICE: Citylight Church, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Námestie 1.mája 1

SERVICE: Bratislava International Fellowship, Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Trnavské mýto 1, (Istropolis)

SERVICE: International Baptist Church; Starts: Sundays 10:00 English, Súľovská 2

JEWISH SERVICE: Synagogue on Heydukova Street; Starts: Friday evening (before twilight), Saturday morning (usually at 9:00), and during feasts, Hebrew

Highlights of the year

EVENT: Stomp – The World Dance Show; Starts: Jan 17-18

EVENT: Maluma World Tour; Starts: Feb 26, 20:00

CONCERT: Mireille Mathieu; Starts: Mar 10, 20:00

CONCERT: Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio; Starts: Mar 17, 2020

CONCERT: Alvaro Soler; Starts: May 29, 2020

CONCERT: André Rieu; Starts: Jun 10; 20:00

CONCERT: Lenny Kravitz; Starts: July 1, 2020

EVENT: Stomp – The World Dance Show – A unique mixture of percussion, dance, theatre and comedy with amazing music inspired by the everyday, Stomp members use everything from lighters and cans to trash bins and kitchen utilities for a memorable show. Starts: Jan 17-18, 2020, Incheba Expo Arena, Viedenska. Admission: €25-49. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

EVENT: Maluma World Tour – Maluma will visit Slovakia within his world tour. Many consider him as one of the leading personalities of latin music. His newest album, F.A.M.E. gained a Latin Grammy in the category of current pop albums. Starts: Feb 26, 20:00, Winter Stadium of Ondrej Nepela. Admission: €39-€89. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Mireille Mathieu - The Queen of French chanson will perform in Bratislava again. Mireille Mathieu will not miss a chance to perform in Slovakia, where her all concerts have been sold out every time.

Starts: Mar 10, 20:00, Axa Arena NTC Bratislava. Admission: €49-€199.

More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio – Kenny Barron belongs among the most influential jazz pianists with impersonations of traditional and conservative forms of jazz. He exceptionally understands with Dave Holland who impersonates everything that could be imagined under the words modern jazz. These musicians are rarely in Slovakia, so do not miss the unique chance to see them live. Starts: Mar 17, 2020, Slovak Radio, Mýtna 1, Bratislava. Admission: €20-€40. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Alvaro Soler - Fantastic news for Alvaro Soler's Slovak fans - on the 29th of May next year Alvaro will take his incredibly successful Mar de Colores Europe Tour to Slovakia, where he'll deliver a great concert at the AXA Arena NTC in Bratislava. Starts: May 29, 2020, AXA Arena NTC in Bratislava. Admission: €40-€50. More info: listocheck.sk.

CONCERT: André Rieu – André Rieu, the musician named as the modern “King of Waltz” will play a concert in 2020 in Bratislava. He will perform together with the 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world. Starts: Jun 10; 20:00, Winter Stadium of Ondrej Nepela. Admission: €65-€125. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

CONCERT: Lenny Kravitz - The multi-talented singer, musician and actor, Lenny Kravitz, has announced his upcoming tour called “Here to Love” Tour 2020. The native of New York will perform for the Slovak audience on July 1, 2020 at the Ondrej Nepela Ice Stadium in Bratislava. The biggest hits of Kravitz's career will be played, such as American woman, Fly away, I belong to you, Ain't over til it's over, and Again, as well as fresh songs. Starts: July 1, 2020, 20:00, Winter Stadium of Ondrej Nepela. Admission: €59-€84. More info: www.ticketportal.sk.

18. Dec 2019 at 14:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff