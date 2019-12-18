Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

50-day moratorium will not apply in the upcoming election

The Constitutional Court suspended the law.

Constitutional CourtConstitutional Court(Source: František Iván, TASR)

The 50-day moratorium on opinion polls ahead of elections will not apply in the upcoming 2020 parliamentary election.

This means that media will be able to publish opinion poll results up to 14 days before election day. Parliamentary elections take place in Slovakia on February 29, 2020.

>>> Read more about the 50-day moratorium

The Constitutional Court ruled on December 18 to suspend the law that the parliament passed amid much criticism last month. President Zuzana Čaputová, who also criticised and vetoed the law, filed a motion with the Court against it.

“I’m convinced that the amendment is at odds with several rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” she said back in November, as quoted by Denník N.

Experts warned that a long moratorium on polls puts Slovakia in the company of authoritarian and non-democratic regimes. Some deemed the bill is most likely unconstitutional.

18. Dec 2019 at 14:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

