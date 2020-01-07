Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

A small town in a vibrant city

Bratislava’s newest city district is creative and ecological.

NestoNesto

NESTO

The new city district of Bratislava, Nesto, will be built near the border with Austria and designed to house 15,000 people. The main principles of Nesto are creativity, ecology and accessibility. Future inhabitants will find housing, amenities, space for work and leisure activities here. Nesto is a small town within the city and emphasises CO2 neutrality during the project’s operation.

Nesto is comprised of 170 apartments, ranging from 27-100 m² in size. The project consists of 17,341 m² of gross built area, 7,679.89 m² of gross office space and 2,838 m² of gross retail space.

Location: Bratislava - Petržalka, Kopčianska
Completion date: first objects 2022 - 2023
Website: www.nesto.sk
Developer: Lucron group a.s., Záhradnícka 36, 821 08 Bratislava, www.lucron.sk

7. Jan 2020 at 14:10

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Real Estate

Top stories

Hauliers strike in Bratislava and Orava

This is what it looked like in the capital.

First prison sentence and a clash over troops

Last week started in Pezinok and ended in Iraq.

Zoltán Andruskó arrives to court

Clusters: Untapped innovation potential

Groups want more support but say changes for better may be on the way.

The announcement of the arrival of Visma to Košice.

Slovaks can vote from abroad in the 2020 election

More than 17,000 Slovak voted via post office in 2016 election.

Illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College