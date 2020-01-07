A small town in a vibrant city

Bratislava’s newest city district is creative and ecological.

NESTO

The new city district of Bratislava, Nesto, will be built near the border with Austria and designed to house 15,000 people. The main principles of Nesto are creativity, ecology and accessibility. Future inhabitants will find housing, amenities, space for work and leisure activities here. Nesto is a small town within the city and emphasises CO2 neutrality during the project’s operation.

Nesto is comprised of 170 apartments, ranging from 27-100 m² in size. The project consists of 17,341 m² of gross built area, 7,679.89 m² of gross office space and 2,838 m² of gross retail space.

Location: Bratislava - Petržalka, Kopčianska

Completion date: first objects 2022 - 2023

Website: www.nesto.sk

Developer: Lucron group a.s., Záhradnícka 36, 821 08 Bratislava, www.lucron.sk

7. Jan 2020 at 14:10