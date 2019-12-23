Guidelines for investment support across Slovakia

What conditions have to be met to receive the investment aid from state?

Investment aid is an important tool that reduces economic disparities across the country with the main aim of promoting the inflow of investments into less developed Slovak regions and increasing the competitiveness of the economy. Support and encouragement for new and established investors with the realisation of their investment projects in existing or new operations is another key feature.

The year 2018 saw a change to the legislative framework. The new Regional Investment Aid came into force on April 1, 2018 and responded to a transformation of the business environment in Slovakia.

Key priorities include support of investments with high added value, research and development, increase of innovation and automation in line with Industry 4.0 technological trends and smart specialisation strategy - RIS3.

(Source: PwC in Slovakia)

23. Dec 2019 at 6:30 | Lenka Bartoňová