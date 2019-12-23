Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Guidelines for investment support across Slovakia

What conditions have to be met to receive the investment aid from state?

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: SME)

Investment aid is an important tool that reduces economic disparities across the country with the main aim of promoting the inflow of investments into less developed Slovak regions and increasing the competitiveness of the economy. Support and encouragement for new and established investors with the realisation of their investment projects in existing or new operations is another key feature.

The year 2018 saw a change to the legislative framework. The new Regional Investment Aid came into force on April 1, 2018 and responded to a transformation of the business environment in Slovakia.

Key priorities include support of investments with high added value, research and development, increase of innovation and automation in line with Industry 4.0 technological trends and smart specialisation strategy - RIS3.

(Source: PwC in Slovakia)

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

23. Dec 2019 at 6:30  | Lenka Bartoňová

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Christmas Eve is the best time to wish for money

Slovaks put some cash, or even their credit cards, under their plates.

Fish was a must on Christmas Eve in Bratislava

A Pressburger speciality was wärmlich – alcoholic drink served with waffles.

A historical Chsristmas postcard from Bratislava

Meteorologists measured a record temperature at Lomnický Peak

Tuesday night was extremely warm in Piešťany, too.

Lomnický peak

Still a brutal murder that shouldn't have happened

Let us think of the victims' families.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College