Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Clusters: Untapped innovation potential

Groups want more support but say changes for better may be on the way.

The announcement of the arrival of Visma to Košice.The announcement of the arrival of Visma to Košice.(Source: TASR)

In 2007, there were less than 1,000 people working in the IT industry in Košice, Slovakia’s second largest city, and many young people were leaving it to head either to the west of the country or abroad for work.

Today, there are more than 15,000 people employed in the sector, which plays a key role in the development of the wider Košice Region, thanks largely to the Košice IT Valley cluster – a joint initiative between local IT companies, schools, and municipal and regional authorities.

“We’re trying to bring investments with added value to eastern Slovakia,” Pavol Miroššay, executive director of Košice IT Valley, told The Slovak Spectator.

What are clusters?

Košice IT Valley, which recently lured Norwegian IT company Visma to the region to open a new business service centre in the city, which will create nearly 200 new jobs, is just one of several successful clusters active in Slovakia.

A cluster is a group of independent companies and institutions concentrated in regions which specialise in a certain field. They usually involve companies, schools, research institutions, municipal or regional authorities, and non-governmental organisations linked by technology and knowledge.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Jan 2020 at 7:00  | Radka Minarechová

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Hauliers to go on strike over toll system

A strike is planned for January 7 in Bratislava.

The Slovak Union of Motor Carriers (UNAS) will go on strike on January 7, 2019, in Bratislava and the Orava Region

First prison sentence and a clash over troops

Last week started in Pezinok and ended in Iraq.

Zoltán Andruskó arrives to court

Slovaks can vote from abroad in the 2020 election

More than 17,000 Slovak voted via post office in 2016 election.

Illustrative stock photo

Can Finnish ways be applied in Slovak schools?

The Slovak Spectator looked at some big differences between the Slovak and Finnish education systems.

The 2018 TALIS study shows young people are not interested in becoming teachers.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College