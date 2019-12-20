Asseco purchases Czech software firm

It is one of the biggest software firms in the region.

The software company Asseco Central Europe, one of the biggest players on the market in the region, is continuing to expand.

It has acquired the Czech software firm TurboConsult, which targets its software business at financial and banking institutions. Asseco CE, which has its base in Slovakia, has been focusing on the same sector for some time.

Related article A Slovak company will exchange lights in Hanoi Read more

“Thanks to our partnership with TurboConsult, we have strengthened our position as a leader in providing software services to the banking sector,” Asseco CE chief executive Jozef Klein said, as quoted in the press release.

TurboConsult has been present on the market for 30 years, and its revenues are as high as €4 million per year.

Strategic partners

Asseco CE took over the firm completely, including 70 workers, after it purchased a 100-percent share in the Czech company on December 17.

“This partnership with a strong player in the international market will enable us to become a relevant partner for large multinationals,” one of TurboConsult founders Vladimír Jareš said on the day when the deal on the strategic partnership was signed.

Asseco CE, which employs more than 3,000 people in Central Europe, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, is part of the Asseco Group.

20. Dec 2019 at 8:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff