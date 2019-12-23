Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Town of Brezno has snow maze

Maze has area of more than 600 square metres.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: TASR)
More information about travelling in Slovakia
Please see our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

Locals and tourists in Brezno can enjoy a new winter attraction in the square – a snow maze with an area of more than 600 square metres.

The snow was delivered to the square from the surrounding ski resorts and national biathlon centre.

“The snow conditions and weather are not ideal so it was crucial to connect forces,” said Petra Ridzoňová Hlásniková from the Regional Organisation of Tourism Horehronie, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Brezno mayor Tomáš Abel said that the town is trying to bring novelties to the square that would cheer up not only locals but also visitors who are coming to the Horehronie region.

23. Dec 2019 at 12:44  | TASR, Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Christmas Eve is the best time to wish for money

Slovaks put some cash, or even their credit cards, under their plates.

Fish was a must on Christmas Eve in Bratislava

A Pressburger speciality was wärmlich – alcoholic drink served with waffles.

A historical Chsristmas postcard from Bratislava

Meteorologists measured a record temperature at Lomnický Peak

Tuesday night was extremely warm in Piešťany, too.

Lomnický peak

Still a brutal murder that shouldn't have happened

Let us think of the victims' families.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College