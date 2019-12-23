Town of Brezno has snow maze

Maze has area of more than 600 square metres.

Locals and tourists in Brezno can enjoy a new winter attraction in the square – a snow maze with an area of more than 600 square metres.

The snow was delivered to the square from the surrounding ski resorts and national biathlon centre.

“The snow conditions and weather are not ideal so it was crucial to connect forces,” said Petra Ridzoňová Hlásniková from the Regional Organisation of Tourism Horehronie, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Brezno mayor Tomáš Abel said that the town is trying to bring novelties to the square that would cheer up not only locals but also visitors who are coming to the Horehronie region.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

23. Dec 2019 at 12:44 | TASR, Compiled by Spectator staff