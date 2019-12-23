Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava-Hainburg bus line undergoes changes

The frequency of buses will decrease and the fare will go up.

The 901 bus line was extended to Hainburg in 2009.The 901 bus line was extended to Hainburg in 2009.(Source: TASR)

The route between Bratislava and the Austrian town of Hainburg will change operators as of December 28. The Dopravný Podnik Bratislava (DPB) public transport company has decided to cease operation of the route as of December 28 and it will be taken over by the regional bus company Slovak Lines. This change will reduce the frequency of buses and the fare will go up.

Related articleThe bus line to continue connecting Bratislava and Hainburg Read more 

The Bratislava municipal company DPB and Bratislava city council decided to terminate the operation of route 901 between Bratislava and Hainburg due to lack of interest from involved parties in its financing. The operation of the line, extended to Hainburg in 2009, was not economical and as it was a regional line, DBP does not receive subsidies for it.

It was Bratislava city council that asked Slovak Lines to take over the route.

“We perceive this bus route as a natural supplement to our bus connections between Slovakia and Austria,” said Pavol Labant, general director of Slovak Lines, as cited by the SITA newswire.

Slovak Lines will dispatch 11 buses from each direction each working day. Passengers on this route will be able to enjoy all the benefits Slovak Lines offers its customers, including free wi-fi and there are plans to facilitate payment by bank card directly on the bus.

As well as the Mlynské Nivy station, the buses will stop below the Most SNP bridge and on Einsteinova Street. On the Austrian side, there will be two stops in Wolfsthal and five in Hainburg. The first bus will start from Bratislav at 5:00 while the first bus from Hainburg will start at 5:35. The last bus from Bratislava will be dispatched shortly after 20:00 and from Hainburg shortly before 21:00.

“We will analyse operation of the route and its utilisation in detail,” said Labant. “Within a short time, we can adjust the timetable to satisfy as many passengers as possible.”

The journey is 23 km long and it will take 32 minutes to transport passengers from Bratislava to Hainburg. The regional bus company will operate the route as a commercial one without any subsidies. A one-way ticket will cost €2.20, up from the current €1.50. Slovak Lines promises to introduce a discounted travel pass for regular passengers.

23. Dec 2019 at 17:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Transport

This article is also related to other trending topics: Bratislava

Top stories

Christmas Eve is the best time to wish for money

Slovaks put some cash, or even their credit cards, under their plates.

Fish was a must on Christmas Eve in Bratislava

A Pressburger speciality was wärmlich – alcoholic drink served with waffles.

A historical Chsristmas postcard from Bratislava

Meteorologists measured a record temperature at Lomnický Peak

Tuesday night was extremely warm in Piešťany, too.

Lomnický peak

Still a brutal murder that shouldn't have happened

Let us think of the victims' families.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College