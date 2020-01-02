Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Hauliers to go on strike over toll system

A strike is planned for January 7 in Bratislava.

The Slovak Union of Motor Carriers (UNAS) will go on strike on January 7, 2019, in Bratislava and the Orava RegionThe Slovak Union of Motor Carriers (UNAS) will go on strike on January 7, 2019, in Bratislava and the Orava Region(Source: TASR)

The Union of Slovakia's Road Hauliers (UNAS) will return to the streets of Bratislava and the Orava Region in protest in early January.

“It will be a warning strike and a reminder from 2010, when we wanted to demonstrate that a toll system tender was not transparent,” Stanislava Skala of the UNAS told the SITA newswire at the end of December 2019.

It has not been first confirmed where exactly the January 7 strike will take place in Bratislava. Yet, Skala admitted it may be on Rožňavská Street just like ten years ago.

“The whole event is said to be running in cooperation with the police,” the Bratislava Transport Company (DPB) said on Facebook on January 2. “Significant complications are expected only in the case of Rožňavská Street.”

The strike itself will take place in front of the client centre on Tomášikova Street. Vehicles will, however, remain parked on Rožňavská Street, blocking the road between the shopping mall R1 Centrum and the crossroads of Tomášikova Street and Rožňavská Street, the DPB informed.

Skala added if the Union is not invited to a round table to discuss their demands, they will announce a nationwide strike. The UNAS claimed it has 360 members.

What is UNAS asking for?

2. Jan 2020 at 13:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

