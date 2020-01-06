More prolonged weekends in 2020

Check out which days will be marked off in your calendar.

People in Slovakia can look forward to 115 free days, including weekends, in 2020. Currently, there are 15 national holidays, 11 of which will be held on weekdays.

As a result, there will be five prolonged weekends, the Sme daily reported.

Following the legislative changes, shops across the country are closed during the national holiday.

The ban applies to the sale of goods only. This means service-oriented businesses, including restaurants or beauty salons, may be open as well.



Petrol stations, shops at airports and bus or railway stations, as well as pharmacies and souvenir shops, are exempt from the ban, too.

Which days are off?

The first one took place on January 6, in recognition of Epiphany, which fell on a Monday.

Another prolonged weekend, lasting four days, will be on Easter, which will take place between April 10 (Friday) and April 13 (Monday).

Both Labour Day (May 1) and Victory in Europe Day (May 8) will fall on a Friday.

The last prolonged weekend will take place on Christmas since Christmas Eve (December 24) falls on Thursday and Christmas Day (December 25) on Friday.

There will be four national holidays taking place on weekends. This includes Ss Cyril and Methodius Day (July 5) which falls on a Sunday, SNP Day (August 29) which falls on a Saturday, All Saints’ Day (November 1) which falls on a Sunday, and St Stephen’s Day (December 26) which falls on a Saturday.

6. Jan 2020 at 13:14 | Compiled by Spectator staff