Kočner may get a new lawyer, if his current one is punished

Marek Para is threatened with disciplinary punishment.

Marian Kočner and his lawyer Marek Para (in the background).Marian Kočner and his lawyer Marek Para (in the background).(Source: TASR)

The Specialised Criminal Court named a replacement advocate for mobster Marian Kočner in the murder case of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová on January 2.

It will be Natália Trubanová, daughter of the court’s chair Michal Truban, chosen in the random electronic selection, the Denník N daily reported.

10 days to study the file

Kočner is currently represented by Marek Para. However, he is currently facing a disciplinary proceeding due to his conversation with Kočner in the Threema app, where they discuss the potential discrediting of investigators and prosecutors.

If he is punished or is absent from the proceeding due to other reasons, Para will be replaced by Trubanová. If Para is present, Trubanová will probably not have to defend him.

She now has 10 days to study the file since the main trial continues on January 13-15, Denník N wrote.

Truban mentioned in secret notes

Truban was mentioned in secret instruction notes which Kočner sent from prison via his lawyer to ex-journalist and former intelligence agent Peter Tóth. Tóth subsequently gave the notes to police.

Trubanová said in this respect that she has no information about the content of the secret notes and that she does not think this is a question she should answer, Denník N reported.

As she continued, it is common to name a replacement advocate in such a big case that is followed by the media, and if there is a threat the defence may mar the course of proceeding.

She does not know yet whether she will have to be present at every proceeding.

The legal representative of Kuciak’s family Daniel Lipšic considers the decision to name a replacement advocate a reasonable decision, Denník N wrote.

6. Jan 2020 at 13:18  | Compiled by Spectator staff

