Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

First prison sentence and a clash over troops

Last week started in Pezinok and ended in Iraq.

Zoltán Andruskó arrives to courtZoltán Andruskó arrives to court(Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Slovakia’s 2019 in news ended in Pezinok while 2020 started with a clash among the top constitutional officials over the Middle East. Here is an overview of the first week of 2020.

First prison sentence in the Kuciak murder case

The Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok heard the deal that the prosecutor has closed with Zoltán Andruskó, the only one of the five people who had been charged in the case of the murder of investigative reporter Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, on December 30.

Andruskó, who has been cooperating with the prosecutors since shortly after he was detained in autumn of 2018, got a 15-year prison sentence and has become an important witness in the case against the four people who face charges related to the murder of Kuciak and Kušnírová. The trial with Marian Kočner, Alena Zsuzsová, Tomáš Szabó and Miroslav Marček starts at the Specialised Criminal Court later this month.

The prosecutor originally proposed 10 years in prison for Andruskó, arguing that he had provided some significant information essential to clarifying the murder. But Judge Pamela Záleská, who presided over the senate dealing with Andruskó’s case (and who also sits on the panel dealing with the forged promissory notes case in which Kočner also stands accused), demanded a higher prison sentence.

"The deal is just for Andruskó, but the court must strive for justice for society," she said in court.

President says “We can make it”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. Jan 2020 at 15:37  | Michaela Terenzani

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Soldiers will stay in Iraq for now. Dispute between Danko and Pellegrini continues

The prime minister has criticised the SNS chair.

PM Peter Pellegrini (centre) met with Defence Minister Peter Gajdoš (r) and Chief of General Staff of the Slovak Army Daniel Zmeko at the Military Intelligence building in Banská Bystrica.

Slovaks can vote from abroad in the 2020 election

More than 17,000 Slovak voted via post office in 2016 election.

Illustrative stock photo

Spectacular Slovakia with almost 60,000 plays in 2019

Listen back to the 10 most listened to Spectacular Slovakia episodes.

Artificial snow is being made at the ski resort Vrátna Malá Fatra-Paseky, central Slovakia, on December 2, 2019.

President awarded 20 personalities

Many people who stood up against totalitarianism in the 20th century are among the awardees.

President Zuzana Čaputová hands out the state honour to Branislav Tvarožek, a direct participant of the 1944 Slovak National Uprising.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College