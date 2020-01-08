Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

The first bike tower in Slovakia is open

People can store a bike here for ten cents per day.

(Source: TASR)
The first automatic parking house for bikes in Slovakia has opened in Trnava. It is located on Staničná Street between the train and bus station.

The parking house is a tower with a capacity of 118 bikes – 102 for adults and 16 for children. The fee for bike storage is ten cents for 24 hours, My Trnava reported.

“The whole storage process will take about ten seconds, all instructions stated on the monitor. After putting the bike inside, the system will accept it, store it and print the ticket. After the customer returns, he/she will place the ticket into a reading machine, pay the requested sum and get the bike,” the town of Trnava explained, as quoted by My Trnava.

Only for private bikes

For those registered in the Arboria bike-sharing system, the first 24 hours will be for free in the season. The town stresses that the tower is meant only for private bikes, not the town’s electric bikes. Those should be stored in a publicly accessible place.

If a holder of an Arboria bike card comes to the station on his or her own bike and wants to park in the tower, after scanning the card, he or she has the first day of parking free and has discount of 10 cents for several-day storage.

8. Jan 2020 at 13:36  | Compiled by Spectator staff

