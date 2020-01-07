How to get rid of your Christmas tree

Some trees will be burnt, some made into compost.

Bratislava's municipal waste management company OLO has started collecting Christmas trees. This service will be available until March 31.

“Undecorated Christmas trees should be put in the stand of the container bins,” OLO informed on its website.

Christmas trees can also be brought directly to the address Stará Ivanská cesta 2. There they will be collected for free every day except Sundays and holidays from 8:00 to 18:00. The trees will be burnt, TASR newswire reported.

In 2018, Christmas trees weighing altogether 128 tonnes were collected and in 2019, it was 124.92 tonnes.

Other towns started to collect Christmas trees from the stands of the trash bins.

In Nitra, the trees will be composted, which is why all the decorations must be removed before trashing the trees. Prešov collects Christmas trees without decorations until the end of January, as does Ružomberok. Liptovský Mikuláš plans to collect them for wood chips.

7. Jan 2020 at 14:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff