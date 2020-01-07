Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Hauliers strike in Bratislava and Orava

This is what it looked like in the capital.

(Source: SITA)
The Union of Slovakia's Road Hauliers (UNAS) took to the streets of Bratislava and Orava Region in protest on January 7.

The protest was originally scheduled to start at 11:00, but the protestors in Bratislava only moved from Zlaté Piesky shortly before noon. About 20 lorries stopped in front of the client centre at Tomášikova Street, the Dennik N daily reported.

The hauliers told the journalists that they sent a letter to PM Peter Pellegrini and invited him to negotiate with them. If he does not get back to them within 24 hours, they "will have to block the whole of Slovakia", one of them told Dennik N.

In Orava, the protest is taking place between Trstená and Lokca.

7. Jan 2020 at 14:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

