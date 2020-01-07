Cottages and holiday houses in Slovakia: Who buys them and how much do they cost

Location decides.

Having a place to go for a weekend or for holidays is priceless. Ever more Slovaks invest in recreational properties.

Experts say the interest in this kind of real estate has been intensive for about three years now, pushing prices up as well.

"The prices of cottages and holiday houses have risen year-on-year in all regions, which is, obviously, connected with the overall rise in real estate prices," said Peter Porubský from the Nehnuteľnosti.sk website.

Varied offer

To arrange your "secondary" living, you can buy a classical wooden house, a regular family house somewhere in the countryside, or a luxury apartment in the Tatras.

The offer of recreational real estate is wide and varied, as are their prices.

A holiday house in the cheapest locations starts from €13,000, a luxury cottage on the Senec lakes or an apartment in the Tatras might cost as much as half a million. It is thus practically impossible to set the average price of recreational real estate.

"Just like with any real estate, the location impacts the price," Porubský said. The price of two identical cottages in two different places might thus differ by tens of thousands of euros.

There are different properties on offer, differing in the age, condition, equipment and comfort they provide. The analyses of the Nehnuteľnosti.sk website show that the most in demand are still older holiday houses and cottages.

"Yet offers of new projects focusing on recreational living started reappearing too, be it individual houses and cottages or apartment buildings," he said.

Young or old

The demand for recreational real estate is divided between two groups. Young families looking to escape from the city into the clean environment of nature, and people shortly before retirement.

"They even plan to use the cottage or house for year-round living, that is why they often go for regular village houses, still in proximity to nature," Porubský said.

In 2019, the most-sought locations included Martin, Senec, Pezinok, Michalovce and Terchová. The best sellers are recreational regions in Záhorie, Donovaly, Liptovského Mikuláša and Banská Štiavnica and the surroundings.

The widest offer of recreational real estate has been recorded in the Banska Bystrica and Žilina regions.

What are the prices of holiday houses and cottages? - In the Bratislava Region, the average price of cottages is around €63,000. It has risen in a year-on-year comparison. - The most expensive recreational real estate was on the banks of the Slnečné jazerá lakes near Senec. Luxury houses in this area may cost more than €500,000. - The cheapest alternatives include smaller garden houses in the vicinity of Malacky. - The most expensive offer in the Prešov Region was in Vysoke Tatry, one of the most-sought recreational destinations. The generous modern newly-built houses typically cost more than €500,000. - The cheapest cottages with the price tag of €13,000 - €15,000 can be found in the eastern part of the Prešov Region. The average price of a recreational property in this region is approximately €35,000.

7. Jan 2020 at 14:37 | Diana Schniererova