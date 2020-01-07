Opposition leaders met for a New Year’s lunch

OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič apologised for his absence.

Opposition leaders sign a non-aggression pact with another opposition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on December 16, 2019, in Bratislava.(Source: TASR)

Although the leaders of opposition parties are different, they can agree on three priorities.

These include health care, justice and education, which have brought them even closer ahead of this year’s parliamentary elections, they said after their New Year’s lunch.

“I believe a future coalition stands ahead of you today,” said ex-Slovak president and Za Ľudí chair Andrej Kiska on January 7, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The chairs of PS/Spolu coalition, Za Ľudí, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), and the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) all attended the lunch.

Chair of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) Igor Matovič apologised for not being present, explaining he noticed the invitation late.

Differences are good

Kiska is convinced the opposition can replace the current government led by the ruling Smer party and hinder the far-right People’s Party – Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) from becoming part of the future government after February 29.

“Differences exist among our parties,” SaS chair Richard Sulík admitted, as quoted by SITA. “Differences are good since each party can address its own voters, though.”

Sulík confirmed that health care, education and justice are important to his liberal party as well. These are the areas that the future government will have to deal with urgently after Robert Fico’s 12-year rule, he added.

“We are aware of our responsibility; if we are asking for it, we will have to bear it upon our shoulders,” KDH head Andrej Hlina told SITA. Family support is important to the Christian Democrats, too, he added.

Non-aggression pact

The five parties signed a non-aggression pact last year. They agreed not to attack one another in the election campaign. They also agreed to exclude Smer, the Slovak National Party (SNS) and ĽSNS from post-election talks.

PS/Spolu and KDH signed the pact first, followed by SaS and Za Ľudí.

7. Jan 2020