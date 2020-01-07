Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Opposition leaders met for a New Year’s lunch

OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič apologised for his absence.

Opposition leaders sign a non-aggression pact with another opposition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on December 16, 2019, in Bratislava.Opposition leaders sign a non-aggression pact with another opposition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on December 16, 2019, in Bratislava.(Source: TASR)

Although the leaders of opposition parties are different, they can agree on three priorities.

These include health care, justice and education, which have brought them even closer ahead of this year’s parliamentary elections, they said after their New Year’s lunch.

“I believe a future coalition stands ahead of you today,” said ex-Slovak president and Za Ľudí chair Andrej Kiska on January 7, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Related articleKiska: We will defeat Fico Read more 

The chairs of PS/Spolu coalition, Za Ľudí, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), and the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) all attended the lunch.

Chair of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) Igor Matovič apologised for not being present, explaining he noticed the invitation late.

Differences are good

Kiska is convinced the opposition can replace the current government led by the ruling Smer party and hinder the far-right People’s Party – Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) from becoming part of the future government after February 29.

“Differences exist among our parties,” SaS chair Richard Sulík admitted, as quoted by SITA. “Differences are good since each party can address its own voters, though.”

Related articleSaS joins the opposition’s non-aggression pact Read more 

Sulík confirmed that health care, education and justice are important to his liberal party as well. These are the areas that the future government will have to deal with urgently after Robert Fico’s 12-year rule, he added.

“We are aware of our responsibility; if we are asking for it, we will have to bear it upon our shoulders,” KDH head Andrej Hlina told SITA. Family support is important to the Christian Democrats, too, he added.

Non-aggression pact

The five parties signed a non-aggression pact last year. They agreed not to attack one another in the election campaign. They also agreed to exclude Smer, the Slovak National Party (SNS) and ĽSNS from post-election talks.

PS/Spolu and KDH signed the pact first, followed by SaS and Za Ľudí.

7. Jan 2020 at 22:12  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Richard Sulík

Top stories

Young actress' suicide highlights problem with youth unwilling to live

The number of suicide attempts among children have doubled in the past ten years.

Illustrative stock photo

UPDATED: Hauliers strike in Bratislava and Orava

This is what it looked like in the capital.

Deadline for those voting from abroad is January 10

Slovaks living abroad may vote in the elections via mail.

Election, illustrative stock photo

First prison sentence and a clash over troops

Last week started in Pezinok and ended in Iraq.

Zoltán Andruskó arrives to court

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College