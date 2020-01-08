Parents can get ID for children younger than 15

The change can be advantageous for Slovaks living and working abroad.

A new law, which came into force in December 2019, enables the issuing of an ID for a child younger than 15.

“When travelling with children, it was necessary to request a passport, which is a more expensive option,” said Interior Minister Denisa Saková, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Now, they can use ID issued for this purpose with the same length of validity as passports when travelling within EU countries and some other countries like Norway, Switzerland, Serbia and Montenegro, she added.

Novelty for Slovaks abroad

The validity of the IDs will be two years for children under six and five years for children between the age of six and 15. Parents will have to pay €4.50 to issue the ID for their children, about half the price when compared with a passport issued for children under the age of six.

A parent or a legal representative can request a child ID at any department for identification documents and delivered to the chosen ID department close to a home address or straight home with an added fee.

Related story: Slovaks will be able to use their eIDs in other EU countries Read more

Another change concerns Slovaks living and working who do not have permanent residence in Slovakia anymore.

Those can request ID at any ID department or Slovak representative offices. The place of their residence abroad will be stated in the ID along with an abbreviation of the country where they live, based on the registered residence confirmation issued by the office abroad.

This will cost €4.50 as well.

8. Jan 2020 at 13:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff