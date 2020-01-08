Railway company pays compensation for delay of some trains

Applies mostly for the reconstructed part of the railway, where trains are usually on time.

The passengers of 34 trains can now ask for financial compensation if there are some delays.

The state-run railway passenger carrier ZSSK is testing the novelty on InterCity trains on the route between Bratislava and Košice, as well as the regional fast trains running between Bratislava and Žilina, the SITA newswire reported.

If these selected trains are delayed by between 60 and 119 minutes, passengers will be able to receive a compensation equalling one half of the sum they paid for the ticket. If a train is delayed for 120 minutes and more, they will get back the entire price of the ticket. The only exception is when the delay is caused by a collision or a death on the track.

Chosen routes without delay

ZSSK explains that it currently cannot provide compensation on all tracks in Slovakia. To do so, all tracks will have to be reconstructed and modernised, its spokesperson Filip Hlubocký said.

This is currently the case of the main tracks leading through the north of Slovakia. However, since the tracks are reconstructed, it is less probable that the trains will be late, the Denník N daily reported.

Passengers using the train on the southern route between Bratislava, Zvolen and Košice will not be reimbursed since the track has not been reconstructed yet. In addition, the section between Zvolen and Košice is not electrified, Denník N wrote.

At the same time, the trains on the latter route are usually the older ones. Even if there are modern trains, they are often delayed.

The difference between northern and southern tracks is obvious from the statistics of delays. On the Bratislava – Žilina route, 91 percent of trains came to the final station on time or with no more than a five-minute delay in the first half of 2019.

The share is much lower on the track between Bratislava and Banská Bystrica. Only 58 percent of trains arrived on time or with no more than a five-minute delay in the first six months of 2019, meaning that every second train was late, Denník N reported.

8. Jan 2020 at 13:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff