Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

US sanctions have intervened in the promissory notes case

The Magnitsky Act prevents a US expert from travelling to Slovakia.

Pavol Rusko attends the promissory notes trial on January 8, 2020, at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok. Pavol Rusko attends the promissory notes trial on January 8, 2020, at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok. (Source: TASR)

The case concerning TV Markíza promissory notes of €69 million, involving the channel’s ex-head Pavol Rusko and Marian Kočner, continued after the Christmas break.

Related articleU.S. government takes action against Kočner Read more 

Unlike in December, when documentary evidence was mostly read, three experts were to be heard in the case on January 8: American Gerald LaPorte, Adriana Jabconová of the Police Institute of Criminology and Expertise (KEÚ), and Milan Nouzovský of the Czech Republic, the Sme daily reported.

Only Jabconová turned up in the end. Kočner’s lawyer Marek Para told the court LaPorte had said he could have come despite the fact that the Slovak businessman, accused of ordering the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak, has been listed on the Magnitsky Sanctions Listings.

US Embassy in Bratislava was to send a note

“We believe US administration is intervening in an independent course of the trial,” Para said in his first-ever statement to the US sanctions directed against his client, as quoted by Sme.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Jan 2020 at 22:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Born in a settlement, awarded like Einstein

Doctor Ján Cibuľa received a high state award.

Ján Cibuľa

Poll: Slovaks worry about corruption and a bad political culture

The most problematic area is the standard of living.

"Corruption is cancer of society"

Young actress' suicide highlights problem with youth unwilling to live

The number of suicide attempts among children has doubled in the past ten years.

Illustrative stock photo

Deadline for those voting from abroad is January 10

Slovaks living abroad may vote in the elections via mail.

Election, illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College