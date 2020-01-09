Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Regular buses will connect Bratislava with Budapest

The buses will operate both weekdays and weekends.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: SME)

Passengers travelling to Budapest Airport, a hub for many flights travelling to distant destinations, will be able to use a new regular bus line.

Slovak Lines will start operating the buses between Bratislava and Budapest three times a day on January 10, the TASR newswire reported.

The new regular line will operate both weekdays and weekends. The departure times will be adjusted to main departures and arrivals. Since 25 percent of flights leave the airport between 6:00 and 7:00, the morning bus will arrive to the airport at 4:15, said Pavol Labant, CEO of Slovak Lines.

The company will use ecological modern buses with free WiFi.

Apart from the airport, the buses will stop at Népliget bus station, which is situated east of the city centre, close to the subway and football stadium, TASR reported.

9. Jan 2020 at 14:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Bratislava

