Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

DHL stops delivering parcels in Slovakia

DHL Parcel ends, but its other divisions remain.

DHL transport vehicles, illustrative stock photoDHL transport vehicles, illustrative stock photo(Source: Deutsche Post AG)

The German company DHL Parcel will definitely close down its delivery services within and to Slovakia from January 2020. Other DHL divisions will, however, stay in Slovakia.

At the same time, DHL Parcel, which split from other divisions in 2015, has found a new partner, the Austrian company In Time, with which it signed an agreement in October 2019. This company will now be delivering the parcels from abroad to Slovakia, the Startitup.sk website reported.

Financial problems

DHL Parcel Slovakia has not succeeded in getting into the black on the Slovak market since its separation, despite increasing revenues. The company generated revenues of more than €14.8 million in 2018, but its loss amounted to more than €3 million, according to Finstat.

In addition, the company closed down its pick-up point in the Vivo shopping mall in Bratislava. One remains in operation in the Petržalka borough, Startitup.sk wrote.

Some employees relocated

Some of the DHL Parcel workers should be relocated to DHL Express, the Trend weekly wrote in early August. DHL Parcel is believed to have employed about 100 people.

The company will also close down its customer service on January 17, 2020 and its economic department at the end of February, while the refunds and complaints services will be available until July 2020, DHL Parcel wrote on its website.

9. Jan 2020 at 23:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Slovak soldiers are good at mine clearing and repairing Soviet technology

They helped with two main areas in Iraq.

Illustrative stock photo

The Gubaňa project brings Slovak wool back to life

Four women want people to acknowledge the quality of Slovak wool.

First products by Gubaňa.

The untapped potential of marginalised communities

Michaela Mudroňová from People in Need, talks about specific programs aimed at helping the long-term unemployed find work and establishing successful cooperation with businesses.

Illustrative stock photo

Born in a settlement, awarded like Einstein

Doctor Ján Cibuľa received a high state award.

Ján Cibuľa

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College