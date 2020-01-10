Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Government blocks Penta’s assets

The value of the blocked assets is €15 million.

Penta residence in the Digital Park, BratislavaPenta residence in the Digital Park, Bratislava(Source: Sme)

The Slovak government has blocked assets of the Penta financial group worth €15 million.

It did so to secure its claims concerning court costs in a lawsuit filed by the only shareholder of the Slovak private health insurer Dôvera, HICEE B.V., the Government's Office said on January 9.

The costs in question concern the case regarding a law banning health insurers from making profits. Slovakia has faced several lawsuits and international arbitration in this regard, the SITA newswire reported.

Court in Slovakia dismisses the suit

The Bratislava District Court I recently dismissed HICEE B.V.’s suit in its entirety in July 2019. The company demanded €750 million from Slovakia over a law that banned health insurers from making profits.

10. Jan 2020 at 0:02  | Compiled by Spectator staff

