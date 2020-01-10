Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak democracy set for crucial test in coming year, political analyst says

Parliamentary elections will give a guide to outcome of other key events, including election of Prosecutor General.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: AP/TASR)

With parliamentary elections set to take place on February 29, The Slovak Spectator talked to Tomáš Koziak, political analyst at Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Košice, about how the fallout from the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová could affect the result and what the elections mean for the future of Slovak democracy.

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): What does this year mean for democracy in Slovakia?

Tomáš Koziak (TK): A big test. A big test of whether people will vote for political parties that are trying to restrict democracy, parties that compromise democratic ideas, or political parties that oppose these things.

We are going to have a parliamentary election – it is a crucial moment for the future development of Slovak politics.

TSS: Can you make a prediction of how it will turn out?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Jan 2020 at 8:51  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Koalícia PS SPOLU

This article is also related to other trending topics: Ján Kuciak, Strana Kotleba - ĽSNS, Hnutie SME RODINA, Strana KDH, Marian Kočner, Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka

Top stories

Slovak soldiers are good at mine clearing and repairing Soviet technology

They helped with two main areas in Iraq.

Illustrative stock photo

The Gubaňa project brings Slovak wool back to life

Four women want people to acknowledge the quality of Slovak wool.

First products by Gubaňa.

The untapped potential of marginalised communities

Michaela Mudroňová from People in Need, talks about specific programs aimed at helping the long-term unemployed find work and establishing successful cooperation with businesses.

Illustrative stock photo

Born in a settlement, awarded like Einstein

Doctor Ján Cibuľa received a high state award.

Ján Cibuľa

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College