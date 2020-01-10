Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

We live in one of the most fearful times

Fear is contagious.

We protect Slovakia. Smer's 2016 election campaign. We protect Slovakia. Smer's 2016 election campaign. (Source: Sme)

By almost every statistical measure we are living in the safest, healthiest, most prosperous times in human history. But for some reason, it is also one of the most fearful.

Donald Trump’s entire political career is based on manufacturing fear of immigrants, criminals, secularists or — this week — Iranians. The energy behind Brexit was similar and the pattern has repeated in many places. Smer, for example, won the 2016 Slovak elections largely by constructing myths about an impending Muslim invasion (Remember the “Chránime Slovensko” billboards?). Next door in Hungary, even as polls found more people claimed to have seen a UFO than met a refugee, Viktor Orbán consolidated power by stoking fears of anything foreign.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

10. Jan 2020 at 14:46  | Benjamin Cunningham

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Slovak democracy set for crucial test in coming year, political analyst says

Parliamentary elections will give a guide to outcome of other key events, including election of Prosecutor General.

Illustrative stock photo

Kuciak murder investigation: A timeline

The most notable moments in the murder investigation related to journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

People came out to the SNP Square in Bratislava on the freezing evening of February 26 to light candles in the memory of investigative reporter Ján Kuciak and his partner Martina Kušnírová, who were murdered.

Government blocks Penta’s assets

The value of the blocked assets is €15 million.

Penta residence in the Digital Park, Bratislava

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between January 10 and January 19, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Travel cinema: Thailand (Illustrative stock photo)

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College