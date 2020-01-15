It is possible to ski at Upper Zemplín, too

The conditions are suitable only in Zámutov right now.

Two small ski resorts in upper Zemplín region offer winter sports. In the village of Zámutov, they opened the season at the beginning of the new year, while the resort in Parihuzovce is still closed.

The ski slope in the village of Zámutov lies in the eastern part of the Slanské mountains, only 12 kilometres from the town of Vranov nad Topľou.

Currently, there are about 20 centimetres of snow at the resort. Skiers can use three ski tows measuring 150, 300 and 500 metres in length.

It is open during the weekend from 9:00 to 19:00 and at 12:00 during the workdays.

In Parihuzovce, the ski resort has two ski tows measuring 550 and 800 metres in length. Currently, there is a layer of ice on the slope, which is why skiing is impossible there right now.

Operators of the ski resort are hopeful that conditions will improve enough to open the resort.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

15. Jan 2020 at 21:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff