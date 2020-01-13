Hauliers continue to block the roads and borders

PM Peter Pellegrini calls on strike organisers to end the blockade and return to discussions.

The blockade of roads and border crossings for haulage continued on January 13.

The strike organisers from the Union of Slovakia’s Road Hauliers (UNAS) are ready to continue their protest, which started on January 7, until their two conditions are met: the reduction of the road tax by 50 percent and the suspension of toll collection until a new administrator of the system is chosen.

PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) called on hauliers to leave the roads and return to the round table discussion.

He called the demand to stop the toll system and suspend toll collection unacceptable, and ruled out any negotiations over this request with the hauliers. It is possible to discuss other demands though, like the reduction of toll rates and the cancellation of allowances drivers receive for business trips, the SITA newswire reported.

The government is ready to discuss the changes with the representatives of hauliers, including UNAS, but only if they leave the roads and border crossings, he said after the January 13 meeting with the ministers of transport, finance, economy and interior, and the police corps president.

He is ready to involve other respective ministries in the discussions.

Joining forces

During the weekend, the ČESMAD Slovakia hauliers association met with the representatives of UNAS and other hauliers on January 11 in Banská Bystrica. The aim was to make a joint response to the legislative proposals of the Finance Ministry and their impact on road transport.

13. Jan 2020 at 13:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff