Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Hauliers continue to block the roads and borders

PM Peter Pellegrini calls on strike organisers to end the blockade and return to discussions.

Trucks blocked the border crossing Svrčinovec, near Čadca (Žilina Region).Trucks blocked the border crossing Svrčinovec, near Čadca (Žilina Region).(Source: TASR)

The blockade of roads and border crossings for haulage continued on January 13.

The strike organisers from the Union of Slovakia’s Road Hauliers (UNAS) are ready to continue their protest, which started on January 7, until their two conditions are met: the reduction of the road tax by 50 percent and the suspension of toll collection until a new administrator of the system is chosen.

PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) called on hauliers to leave the roads and return to the round table discussion.

He called the demand to stop the toll system and suspend toll collection unacceptable, and ruled out any negotiations over this request with the hauliers. It is possible to discuss other demands though, like the reduction of toll rates and the cancellation of allowances drivers receive for business trips, the SITA newswire reported.

The government is ready to discuss the changes with the representatives of hauliers, including UNAS, but only if they leave the roads and border crossings, he said after the January 13 meeting with the ministers of transport, finance, economy and interior, and the police corps president.

He is ready to involve other respective ministries in the discussions.

Joining forces

During the weekend, the ČESMAD Slovakia hauliers association met with the representatives of UNAS and other hauliers on January 11 in Banská Bystrica. The aim was to make a joint response to the legislative proposals of the Finance Ministry and their impact on road transport.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

13. Jan 2020 at 13:21  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

How the Kuciak case changed Slovakia (overview)

The far-reaching consequences of the murder: What happened in Slovakia between February 2018 and now.

Illustrative stock photo

Slovakia 2020: A guide to the political landscape

Find your way in the little big country with our itinerary.

Harabiňák

We live in one of the most fearful times

Fear is contagious.

We protect Slovakia. Smer's 2016 election campaign.

Suché Mýto used to be a lively part of today’s Bratislava

Part of it was pulled down after WWII and other buildings made space for elevated crossings in the late 1970s.

Historical Suché Mýto with the St Michal tower in the background.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College