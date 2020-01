Special Prosecutor drops charges against ex-PM Fico

Smer chair Robert Fico stood accused of three race-related offences.

A triple former PM Robert Fico (Smer) will not face any criminal charges after Special Prosecutor Dušan Kováčik dismissed them on December 31, 2019(Source: TASR)

Special Prosecutor Dušan Kováčik has stepped in and dismissed charges against former prime minister and Smer chair Robert Fico.

“[Kováčik] ordered an investigator to act and decide in the matter again,” Special Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Jana Tökölyová said, as reported by the TASR newswire on January 13.

13. Jan 2020 at 23:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff