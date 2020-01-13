Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

The number of road accidents twice as less as 10 years ago

The police said 245 people died on Slovak roads in 2019.

A road accident occurs on the D1 highway near Poprad, eastern Slovakia, on January 5, 2020A road accident occurs on the D1 highway near Poprad, eastern Slovakia, on January 5, 2020(Source: TASR)

The police recorded the lowest number of road accidents in Slovakia for the last ten years in 2019.

Related articleHigher fines imposed on texting and driving Read more 

“We belong among countries with the lowest number of fatal accidents in Europe,” Slovak Police Corps President Milan Lučanský said, as quoted in the press release.

There were 25,989 road accidents in 2009, but the figure fell to 13,715 last year, also a drop of 187 accidents compared to 2018. More people, by 16, died on Slovak roads, however.

The police said 245 people lost their lives on the roads. One of the most tragic road accidents of 2019 occurred in the Nitra Region on November 13 when 12 passengers died after a bus crashed.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

13. Jan 2020 at 23:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Marček described how he killed Kuciak and Kušnírová

Zsuzsová and Kočner deny involvement in the murder of the journalist.

Alena Zsuzsová

Man who shot Kuciak and Kušnírová: I am guilty

The trial has begun. Kočner and Zsuzsová plead not guilty to the murder.

Marian Kočner is escorted to the courtroom.

Giving new life to old things

Bratislava’s municipal waste management company wants to extend its re-use centre.

OLO’s waste-collection yard at Stará Ivánska Cesta 2

Hauliers stop protests after prime minister's call

PM Peter Pellegrini asked strike organisers to end the blockade and return to discussions.

Trucks blocked the border crossing Svrčinovec, near Čadca (Žilina Region).

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College