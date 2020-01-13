The number of road accidents twice as less as 10 years ago

The police recorded the lowest number of road accidents in Slovakia for the last ten years in 2019.Related articleHigher fines imposed on texting and driving Read more
“We belong among countries with the lowest number of fatal accidents in Europe,” Slovak Police Corps President Milan Lučanský said, as quoted in the press release.
There were 25,989 road accidents in 2009, but the figure fell to 13,715 last year, also a drop of 187 accidents compared to 2018. More people, by 16, died on Slovak roads, however.
The police said 245 people lost their lives on the roads. One of the most tragic road accidents of 2019 occurred in the Nitra Region on November 13 when 12 passengers died after a bus crashed.
13. Jan 2020 at 23:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff