Electronic forms for tax return are now available online

Tax returns are due by March 31.

Electronic forms for income tax returns of natural and legal persons are available in the Financial Administration system, the SITA newswire reported.

These tax returns for the year 2019 have to be submitted online by March 31, 2020.

The Financial Administration also stressed changes in the form for the tax income of type B natural person and the form for the tax income of a legal person. Type A has not changed.

“Financial Administration recommends that people submit their tax return earlier,” explained Ivana Skokanová, as quoted by SITA.

Businessmen and companies should submit a tax return on motor vehicles. People who sold, bought, gave or inherited real estate should submit a tax return related to the real estate. The deadline for these two types of returns is January 31, 2020.

14. Jan 2020 at 13:58 | SITA, Compiled by Spectator staff