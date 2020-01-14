Kuciak's mother: He said he was doing it to make Slovakia better

Families of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová spoke in court on the second day of the trial.

The bereaved families of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová testified on what turned out to be an emotional morning in court on the second day of the trial.

"From the very start I was telling the police that it was a political murder," the mother of the murdered Martina, Zlatica Kušnírová, said on the witness' bench. She also spoke directly to the three defendants, Marian Kočner, Alena Zsuzsová and Tomáš Szabó, asking them who gave them the right "to take the lives of our children".

14. Jan 2020 at 13:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff