Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Kuciak's mother: He said he was doing it to make Slovakia better

Families of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová spoke in court on the second day of the trial.

Parents of Ján KuciakParents of Ján Kuciak(Source: TASR)

The bereaved families of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová testified on what turned out to be an emotional morning in court on the second day of the trial.

"From the very start I was telling the police that it was a political murder," the mother of the murdered Martina, Zlatica Kušnírová, said on the witness' bench. She also spoke directly to the three defendants, Marian Kočner, Alena Zsuzsová and Tomáš Szabó, asking them who gave them the right "to take the lives of our children".

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Jan 2020 at 13:50  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Ján Kuciak

This article is also related to other trending topics: Marian Kočner, Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka

Top stories

It was meant to end with a murder in any case, said the man who killed Kuciak

Zsuzsová and Kočner deny involvement in the murder of the journalist.

Alena Zsuzsová

Giving new life to old things

Bratislava’s municipal waste management company wants to extend its re-use centre.

OLO’s waste-collection yard at Stará Ivánska Cesta 2

Avian flu has returned to Slovakia

The veterinary authority has adopted steps to prevent the spread of disease.

Illustrative stock photo

Special Prosecutor drops charges against ex-PM Fico

Smer chair Robert Fico stood accused of three race-related offences.

A triple former PM Robert Fico (Smer) will not face any criminal charges after Special Prosecutor Dušan Kováčik dismissed them on December 31, 2019

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College