Bratislava airport will launch a direct flight to western Africa

Passengers can also travel to the Greek islands of Rhodos and Corfu.

Bratislava airport has unveiled new destinations for the 2020 season.

Cyprus Airways will launch a new regular flight to the Greek island of Corfu from June 6 until September 19. Flights are scheduled for Saturdays. In addition, Smartwings will fly to Corfu twice a week during the summer.

“People can also travel via a direct flight from Bratislava to Corfu operated by Ryanair, from June 2 until the end of September,” the airport's spokesperson Veronika Ševčíková said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Cyprus Airways and Smartwings will also add flights to another Greek island, Rhodes. The Cypriot company will run their Tuesday flights from June 9 until late September. The latter will operate flights to Rhodes four days a week.

Off to western Africa

Furthermore, the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will increase the number of flights to Athens, Greece from two flights to three a week. Flights are scheduled for Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

It will also renew flights to the Spanish city of Barcelona-Girona as of July 3.

At the same time, travel agencies will run charter flights from Bratislava to Gambia. Every Friday, from February 14 until mid-April, Smartwings will fly holidaymakers straight to western Africa.

Smartwings will also add more flights to Mallorca and Burgas, Bulgaria between May and October. The planes will fly twice a week to the Spanish island and four times a week to Burgas.

New flights introduced

In addition, new air carriers will transport holidaymakers to holiday resorts from Bratislava during the summer season.

Travel agencies have already planned flights by Air Italy to Palermo, Sicily and charter flights to Tel Aviv, which will be operated by El Al Israel Airlines.

14. Jan 2020 at 22:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff