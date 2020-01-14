Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Vlhová dominates slalom in Flachau

The Slovak skier defended her victory from last year.

Petra Vlhová celebrates after winning the women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria.Petra Vlhová celebrates after winning the women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria.(Source: TASR)

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhová won another slalom this season. She finished the Women’s World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria on January 14, 2020 ahead of all her rivals, completing the race in 1:53.65.

She defeated Anna Swenn-Larsson of Sweden by 0.10 seconds, and Mikaela Shiffrin of the US by 0.43 seconds.

“It’s great to win here again,” said Vlhová, who won the Snow Space Salzburg Princess title and defended her victory from last year, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

She added that she likes racing there and has many fans there. She also greeted the fans who came to support her from Slovakia.

It was her 12th victory in the World Cup series and seventh in slalom, the TASR newswire reported.

Related article Vlhová beats Shiffrin in Zagreb Read more 

14. Jan 2020 at 22:21  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Petra Vlhová

Top stories

Andruskó linked Kočner to the murder

The key witness of the prosecution testified for over four hours on the second day of the trial.

Zoltán Andruskó is escorted to the courtroom.

Kuciak's mother: He said he was doing it to make Slovakia better

Families of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová spoke in court on the second day of the trial.

Parents of Ján Kuciak

Historic trial started with a guilty plea

Kuciak murder trial and hauliers’ strike will impact elections.

Miroslav Marček

Giving new life to old things

Bratislava’s municipal waste management company wants to extend its re-use centre.

OLO’s waste-collection yard at Stará Ivánska Cesta 2

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College