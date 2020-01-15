Items in shopping cart: View
Average salary exceeded €1,100 last year

Cleaners and postal workers earned the least. IT architects had the highest salary, according to the Profesia job portal.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: Sme)

The salary growth in Slovakia was rather significant last year. The average gross salary amounted to €1,100, up by €66 compared with 2018.

It was the second most significant growth of salaries in 10 years, the Profesia.sk job portal informed.

Only half of the people working in Slovakia had a basic salary higher than €1,009 gross, according to the analysis. One-tenth of employees earned less than €653 gross.

Development of basic salary in Slovakia (gross) Development of basic salary in Slovakia (gross) (Source: Platy.sk)

“The best earning tenth of Slovaks has a salary above €1,753 gross,” Profesia.sk wrote in the press release.

The average basic salary in the Bratislava Region is significantly higher than in the rest of the country. While in the Bratislava Region it amounted to €1,484 gross, people living in the Prešov Region earned only €936 on average.

Salaries in Slovak regions in 2019, according to Platy.sk

% difference compared to 2018
Bratislava Region€1,4845.60
Košice Region€1,1117.70
Trnava Region€1,0945.50
Nitra Region€1,0576.70
Trenčín Region€1,0805.80
Žilina Region€1,0526.10
Banská Bystrica Region€9947.70
Prešov Region€9366.20

The IT sector offers the most

Several professions received a salary below the minimum wage set for this year, i.e. €580.

This includes cleaners who earned the least, as well as postal workers and unskilled labourers in the kitchen.

Five worst paid positions in 2019:

  1. Cleaner........................................................€573
  2. Postman......................................................€577
  3. Unskilled labourer in kitchen....................€578
  4. Chambermaid.............................................€598
  5. Hospital Attendant.....................................€598

Source: Platy.sk

On the other hand, the best paid positions besides management are in the IT sector. The analysis shows that IT architects received the highest salary last year, with the basic salary amounting to €3,024 gross.

Five best paid positions in 2019:

IT architect....................................................€3,024

iOS programmer............................................€2,533

Advocate........................................................€2, 319

Tax adviser.....................................................€2,247

IT security specialist......................................€2,213

Source: Platy.sk

15. Jan 2020 at 13:09  | Compiled by Spectator staff

