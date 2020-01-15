Slovaks living in the UK should register their residence

The recommendation was issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Slovaks living in the UK should register their residence in the EU Settlement Scheme. Registration guarantees them the right to stay in the UK after Brexit, the TASR newswire reported.

The ministry mentioned the registration due to the current political development, since it is probable that the UK will leave the EU on January 31, 2020.

The registration guarantees that Slovaks can stay in the UK area whether it is a permanent or temporary residence, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The ministry also recommends visiting the official website with important information about Brexit and its impact on citizens and entrepreneurs.

15. Jan 2020 at 13:16 | Compiled by Spectator staff