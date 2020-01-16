Items in shopping cart: View
These 8 graphs explain why Slovakia is a car nation

Slovakia is the world’s largest car producer per capita.

An employee works on a car model at the PSA Groupe Slovakia car plant in Trnava, western Slovakia, on April 4, 2019. An employee works on a car model at the PSA Groupe Slovakia car plant in Trnava, western Slovakia, on April 4, 2019. (Source: TASR)

The car industry is something the Slovak economy can boast about. With its number of manufactured cars per 1,000 inhabitants, Slovakia is at the forefront of a list of the world’s biggest car producers.

The Automotive Industry Association (ZAP) in Slovakia said more than 1.1 million cars were produced last year with production increasing slightly compared to 2018.

The whole automotive industry, which involves four “Slovak” car manufacturers and their suppliers, employs more than 177,000 people. With the whole subcontracting chain, it generates up to 275,000 jobs.

On the other hand, due to its size, the car industry could also be a threat to the Slovak economy.

16. Jan 2020 at 12:37  | Jozef Tvardzík

Theme: Automotive

