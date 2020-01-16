Special Prosecutor Kováčik contests Tóth’s testimony

He has rejected contacts with Norbert Bödör, influencing the promissory notes case or other illegal conduct.

He has also rejected any attempts to influence the case of the allegedly forged promissory notes and any illegal misconduct, the TASR newswire reported.

The special prosecutor was responding to the claims made by ex-journalist and former agent of Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency Peter Tóth. As he said, Marian Kočner wanted Tóth to learn from Kováčik what the chances are for his potential release from custody or whether he could intervene in the promissory notes case.

Kováčik has repeatedly objected to spreading lies about his alleged contacts in connection with the secret notes sent by Marian Kočner from prison.

“He’s ready to explain any of the claims published by the media to the law enforcement bodies,” said Jana Tökölyová, spokesperson of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Kováčik insists on no involvement

Kováčik has not been invited by the police to be heard in the matters mentioned by Tóth during his January 15 testimony at the Specialised Criminal Court in the case of murdering Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová.

His claims are untrue, the special prosecutor continued. As for the promissory notes issued for the private broadcaster TV Markíza, he stressed that he has not tried to influence the supervising prosecutor, nor has he intervened in his powers or the case as a whole.

“He has approved respective documents in two cases, which were prepared and processed by a supervising prosecutor and his immediate superior, and the special prosecutor identified with them without making any changes or interventions,” Tökölyová said, as quoted by TASR.

Kováčik learned about the fact that his name is mentioned in the communication via Threema only from the media. Besides, the published pieces of conversation suggest that in the criminal matters involving Kočner, tax fraudster Ladislav Bašternák and others, the decisions of Kováčik and other prosecutors were made to their disadvantage.

16. Jan 2020 at 14:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff